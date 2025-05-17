Unlike Her Reluctant Team And League, Caitlin Clark Fans Show Up Big For Their Superstar On Game Day

More than six hours before Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever tip off their WNBA season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon, fans were lined up for blocks waiting to get into the team merch store.

Make no mistake about it, despite how hard some other jealous WNBA players are trying to pretend otherwise, or how ridiculous some Clark-hating sports-media members are, Caitlin Clark is a superstar and has single-handedly changed the WNBA for decades to come.

How do I know?

Just look at this line. Something tells me this isn't just a one-off either, as Caitlin Clark Fever is ready to roll up to a city near you, and even in larger arenas, thanks to the unprecedented demand for tickets.

"Wow - 9am for a 3pm tip! Biggest star in WNBA history," one fan tweeted.

"Face of the league," another wrote.

During last year's rookie season, Clark actually sold more jerseys than any NBA player except Steph Curry, according to Fanatics. Based on Saturday's merchandise line, it seems that Clark is well on her way to setting another record and beating Curry and all the other NBA jerseys this coming season as well.

That's in addition to Clark's massive Nike contract, which she signed for $28 million over eight years, the largest partnership for a women's basketball player. The deal also includes Clark's signature Nike shoe, which you can be sure youth and high school basketball teams will be wearing up and down the courts this year.

For anyone that may have forgotten during the offseason, it is Caitlin Clark's world, and we are all living in it.

Ball don't lie, and neither do the numbers. The Fever sold out of season tickets just halfway through last season, as attendance was up 264% from the previous year.

What's ironic about the massive crowd for today's season opener is that as much as the Indiana Fever are all about Clark, they apparently still have their hesitations and limits, especially when it involves promoting her over some of her teammates.

Ahead of Saturday's tip-off, the Fever's official X account tweeted out a photo of Clark standing next to teammate Kelsey Mitchell, with both players standing behind Aliyah Boston. (It took me a good 10 minutes to figure out who the other WNBA players were with Clark in the image).

And it's not just the Fever. The WNBA, a reluctant participant in the Caitlin Clarke Experience, chose to promote the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces game over a Fever-Sky matchup that arguably showcases the league's top two stars and the best player rivalry (Clark vs. Angel Reese).

No problem with spreading the love and recognition around, but I don't remember Michael Jordan or Aaron Judge in game promotions being behind any of their teammates. But, hey, maybe the Fever and the WNBA don't want Caitlin to have everything.