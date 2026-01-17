Caitlin Clark Continues To Be Disrespected By Her WNBA Peers

Look, I don't have the slightest clue how these CBA negotiations are going in the WNBA. You want the Xs an Os of that, email Amber Harding. She's on it like white on rice. I just don't care.

And it's not the WNBA's fault. I wouldn't care if they were NFL negotiations, either. This sort of stuff does nothing for me. Wake me up when the games start. I don't need to see how the sausage is made.

Now, what I DO care about is Caitlin Clark, because she drives clicks and pageviews, and she's a transcendent player in a league that nobody cared about before she arrived. I'm drawn to those players, naturally. So is pretty much everyone in America.

But don't tell that to the WNBA Players' Association! According to them, millions across this country showed up last season to watch … A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.

Millions! For them! Not Caitlin Clark.

Amazing.

Come on, WNBA

"The 2025 W.N.B.A. season has set records for attendance, both in total and per game, even before the playoffs. More than three million fans have flocked to see stars like A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury […] By many measures, it’s been the most successful season in league history. But the players aren’t fully sharing in that success."

I mean, come on. What are we doing here? Yes, I know Caitlin Clark missed the back-half of the season because of injuries. But come on.

What's that quote from Jo Bennett during her run as CEO of Dunder Mifflin on ‘The Office’?

"You can't give me gravy and tell me it's jelly, 'cause gravy ain't sweet."

Yep. That works here, too. No offense to A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas, but if the WNBA players' union thinks folks are suddenly interested in the league because of them, they are NUTS.

It's Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and everyone else. Yes, I threw Angel Reese in there. Take that, haters. See? I'm a fair guy. I'd put Sophie Cunnigham third, and Paige Bueckers fourth. Those are the four "household names" when it comes to the WNBA.

And I know that because I know them in my household, and I certainly ain't a basketball fan.

Clark came into the league two years ago and completely revolutionized it. I've covered sports for a decade now. Never once – and I mean once – did we talk about the WNBA until Caitlin Clark entered the league. Not once. Not even a little bit.

She shattered attendance records every single night in 2024. Road games. Home games. Didn't matter. Data showed that games with Clark on the floor had, on average, 15,500 fans. That number was 105 percent higher than games without her.

105%!!!!!

The WNBA Players Association somehow managed to pump out multiple posts in that above Instagram thread about rising attendance figures and growing popularity around the game. And they did it all without so much as showing a picture of Caitlin Clark, much less using her name.

Impressive.

Impressively dumb.