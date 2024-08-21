Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, Apparently Supports Michelle Obama Speech At DNC

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has kept her political opinions – if she has any – very quiet since she burst onto the scene while tearing up college basketball at Iowa.

Clark seems to understand that taking a political stand might risk losing fans and hurting her popularity, which is currently sky-high.

That said, she might feel pressure playing in the WNBA to take political stances at some point, since WNBA players have historically not been shy about sharing their thoughts on elections.

Still, as of now, Clark has never commented on American politics.

Some people think that she's conservative, given that she comes from the Midwest.

However, others also believe that, as a young woman, she might lean left since, as a group, young women tend to favor that direction.

Thus, people want to know: where does Caitlin Clark stand?

Well, we don't know that right now. But we do have a little bit of insight into what her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, may think.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, posts support for Michelle Obama during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

McCaffery is the son of Iowa men's basketball coach, Fran McCaffery. Like Clark, he played basketball at Iowa.

Unlike Clark, though, McCaffery wasn't good enough to reach the professional ranks as a player, though he currently works in the front office of the Indiana Pacers.

That job is conveniently located in Indianapolis, which happens to also be the home of the Indiana Fever. Good for them.

Anyway, back to the point of this article. While we don't know Clark's political leanings, McCaffery has provided glimpses into his political views, and he appears to be supportive of the left-wing.

On Tuesday night, McCaffery posted a picture of what appeared to be his television and he was watching the Democratic National Convention on CNN.

On the screen is Michelle Obama and McCaffery added a "heart emoji" to the photo, clearly voicing his support for her.

While McCaffery's leaning have no bearing on what Clark might think about the upcoming United States Presidential Election, it's interesting that her boyfriend could be openly supporting the democratic ticket, headlined by Kamala Harris.

In the past, McCaffery has posted support of Harris on his Instagram story, similar to the post about Obama on Tuesday night.

Either way, it's probably smart of Clark to stay out of it, regardless of what she believes.

Both Democrats and Republicans watch basketball and buy sneakers and Clark wants to be able to sell both to the American public.