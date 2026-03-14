Caitlin Clark Appears To Humiliate Angel Reese In Icy Moment

Did Caitlin Clark do this intentionally? That's up to you.

Our generation's version of Magic vs. Bird took another turn this week when Caitlin Clark appeared to SNUB teammate Angel Reese.

That's right. Snubbed. Left hanging. Embarrassed. Made to look like a fool. Call it what you want, but the video is damning, and, of course, open for interpretation.

For those who don't know – and that's all of you – Clark, Reese and the rest of the ladies are in Puerto Rico playing in some qualifier for Team USA. I don't know what they're qualifying for, nor do I much care. It does appear that they're mopping the floor with all the teams in this mini-tournament, so I assume that means they'll end up qualifying.

Anyway, you're not here to break down the Xs and Os of Team USA women's basketball. You're here to see Caitlin Clark ignore Angel Reese.

Rollllll tape!

This is the Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese content we need

Thoughts? First impressions?

First of all, it's objectively hilarious. That's the most important thing here. I have no clue if it was intentional, but it was funny.

Now, do I actually think Caitlin left Angel Reese hanging? Eh. I don't. I think she *probably* just didn't see her. Probably. It seems like a wild thing for Caitlin Clark to intentionally do whilst up by a billion in the second quarter of a qualifier nobody cares about.

Sure, it's something Angel Reese would 10000% do. But Caitlin? Seems out of character for her. And by the way, I'm not saying one way is better than the other. I've long said Angel Reese is a #content machine. She's given me a ton to write about for this site over the years.

Now, none of it's particularly good, which is also funny, but whatever. Content is content!

Example No. 4,312:

See? You ain't getting #content like THAT out of just Caitlin Clark. Every hero needs a villain. Frankly, every sport needs one. When everyone likes each other, and it's all ham and eggs, ratings usually tank because nobody watches.

But when Caitlin and Angel are on the same floor – whether it be as teammates or competitors – it's must-see TV.

And yes, some people are calling this move by Caitlin payback for this moment a few years ago. Again, I doubt it, but …

Again, it would be an odd time to get Angel back, but I guess it's a possibility.

In any event, my point here is that this is GOOD for basketball. The WNBA needs THIS, right here. They need these two gals healthy and in bitchy moods all season long.

If folks have the chance to watch Angel Reese look like THIS during a basketball game, they're going to tune in. Lord knows I will.

Incredible. Was it intentional? Maybe. Probably not. But maybe.

But what a moment it produced.