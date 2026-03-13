Angel Reese Ignores Caitlin Clark Multiple Times In Team USA Win & Video Proves It

Angel Reese appeared to intentionally ignore Caitlin Clark during Team USA's win over Puerto Rico. Video highlights seem to be clear as day.

The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark war is heating up again.

Fans of both players are brawling on social media after Thursday night's Team USA World Cup qualifier against Puerto Rico where Reese, fans say, intentionally "iced out" Clark — 8 points & 3 rebounds in 18 minutes — during their time on the court together.

Between Reese — 10 points, 13 rebounds in 16 minutes — thinking she's the team's point guard, to straight up refusing to pass the ball to Clark, there's no doubt something is brewing here. There's smoke. It's clear as day.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Watch this evidence:

Fans who watched the game came to a singular conclusion: Reese is selfish. That shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has watched these two feud over the past few years. The problem last night is that Reese refuses to put aside her differences for the nation.

"Horrible teammate," is a recurring theme from Team USA fans in their evaluation of Reese.

"Reese trying to play point forward on this team is irresponsible. Lawson needs to sit her down ASAP because thos is the type of nonsense that will lose games against good competition," a fan wrote Thursday night.

Where's the evidence of Reese icing out Clark? Right here. Notice how often Reese wants to run the point. Why would she be so interested in running the point? A smart person would say so she can create her own highlights and prevent Clark from distributing, shooting and creating the moments little girls remember.

Go ahead, you watch and come to your own conclusion:

Angel Reese's jealousy is clear as day

In Team USA's World Cup qualifying opener against Senegal, Clark, in her first game back from injury, dropped 17 points and had 12 assists. If you thought Reese was going to let that happen again, you're nuts.

In 2025, RGIII confirmed that he was told by members of Reese's inner circle that there's a clear jealousy. "People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right, and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her," Griffin posted on X.

A month before RGIII's comments, Reese shared a TikTok video that mocked Clark as a "white girl afraid to catch a fade."

Is Angel Reese able to put aside her hatred for Caitlin Clark? Based on what we saw Thursday, it appears she isn't.