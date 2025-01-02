Caesars Superdome Staff Member Identified As Victim Of New Orleans Terror Attack

Another victim has been identified stemming from the terror attack in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans released a joint statement on Thursday, naming young Matthew Tenedorio as a life tragically lost after a crazed man drove his pickup truck through crowds on Bourbon Street, striking people celebrating the new year.

MORE DETAILS ON THE NEW ORLEANS ATTACK

Tenedorio worked for the ASM New Orleans video production team. He was one of 15 patrons who died early Wednesday, with more than 35 additional patrons left injured.

"We remain heartbroken by the tragic events that claimed innocent lives in our city yesterday morning," the statement read.

"Among those lost was Matthew Tenedorio, a valued member of the ASM New Orleans video production team. Matthew was young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the Tenedorio family and everyone affected by this senseless act of terrorism. Together, as a city, state, and region, we will come back stronger from this tragedy."

Caesar Superdome was checked for weapons and explosives on Wednesday.

Another victim identified from the attack was former Princeton Tigers player Tiger Bech, 27.

Speaking about the tragedy was Pelicans coach Willie Green.

"It's devastating," he said.

"A senseless act of violence," Green added. "We’ve discussed it a bit with our players. But we’re just living in times and in a world where you just don’t know where you’re safe. Schools, churches, people should be able to go out and have a good time and walk the streets. It’s devastating.

"And I can only imagine what those families are going through, what they have to deal with now for the rest of their lives."

Hours after the tragic event, the All-State Sugar Bowl matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com