Princeton Player Identified As Tragic Victim In New Orleans Terror Attack

On Wednesday, former Princeton Tigers football player Tiger Bech was identified as one of the victims struck by the pickup truck used in the shocking terror attack on Bourbon Street.

The tragedy that unfolded Wednesday morning claimed the life of the 27-year-old Bech. He was one of 15 deceased victims celebrating the new year in New Orleans, with more than 30 people left injured by the senseless actions of a madman, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Details from the New York Post noted that Bach suffered internal bleeding and was kept on life support until his family arrived.

Bech played wide receiver and kick returner for the Princeton Tigers from 2016 to 2018. He earned All-Ivy League honors as a kick returner.

Bech's younger brother Jack, a player for TCU this past season, posted a tribute on social media Wednesday afternoon.

"Love you always brother!" Jack posted. "You inspired me everyday, now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us."

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man at the center of the terror attack, drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Years, also shooting into the crowd. Jabbar died in a shootout with the police. An ISIS flag was reportedly found in the back of the pickup truck, with explosives also found in the vehicle.

Princeton Football posted a tribute on Wednesday to Bech.

"Princeton Football mourns the loss of Tiger Bech ‘21. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all of the victims of the Bourbon Street attack."

Wednesday's Sugar Bowl matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia in New Orleans was postponed.

Public safety was cited as the reason for the game to be pushed; it has now been re-scheduled for Thursday.

Caesars Superdome, the hosting venue for the Sugar Bowl, was extensively checked for explosives and weapons.

More tributes poured out for Tiger Bech.





