Rep. Burgess Owens Says Alleged Nike Trans Youth Athletes Study Is 'Pure Evil'

Nearly one month since OutKick first reported evidence that Nike helped fund a study on transgender youth athletes, the company remains virtually silent. So, too, have Democratic lawmakers. But Republicans, like Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), are not staying silent about the potential harm that such a study could cause to society.

Appearing on "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," Owens thanked OutKick for continuing to report on the study, despite Nike trying its best to make the story go away.

"First of all, I want to thank OutKick for not only seeing this, but bringing it to America's attention and for keeping it up front," Owens began. "This is what's called evil. When you're taking children, experimenting on children, to see how it works out for your political agenda, it is pure evil," Owens continued.

The representative then went on to attack the left for their continued assault on the idea of the American family: "The other side wants to destroy the family unit… they do stuff like this because they are God-less. It's a God-less ideology."

Then, he turned his attention back to Nike and explained the only way to truly stop companies from using their money and political influence to push a radical left-wing agenda.

"Nike is the same group, by the way, that goes to China and uses slave labor… this organization I have been against for a long, long time," Owens said.

"I would not buy a thing that has a ‘swoosh’ on it, myself, and I think once the American people start showing our power by the way we use our purse… the organization will put the right kind of leadership in place so that they don't have to have this kind of pushback before they get it right," he said.

Owens also took on the general idea of the left pushing for males to be allowed in women's sports and private spaces so long as they call themselves girls and women.

"The idea that we're now saying men can feel OK to go out and beat up on women, they can compete and take away their opportunities, that is so against the American Way," Owens said. "That's why the American people are standing up against this."

