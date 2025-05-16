Top Democrats, Including Nancy Pelosi & AOC, Claim Ignorance On Alleged Nike Youth Transgender Athlete Study

Nearly one month ago, OutKick first reported that evidence strongly suggested that sports apparel giant Nike funded a study on "transgender" youth athletes. Since then, the company has remained virtually silent about its alleged role.

Another group that has remained quiet about the study is Democratic lawmakers. Shortly after OutKick first reported on the study, several GOP Congress members blasted Nike for its alleged role in funding a study involving minors taking puberty-blockers and cross-sex hormones. That included Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn and Tommy Tuberville.

However, none of the Democrats that OutKick tried to reach ever responded to our requests. That group included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

So, OutKick decided to head to Washington, D.C. to ask Democrats to their faces. Unfortunately, their non-responses to previous requests also held true in person.

OutKick asked Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), AOC, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Sarah McBride (D-DE) and Crockett about the Nike youth transgender study.

Pelosi responded that she "didn't understand what [we] said." Rather than ask us to clarify, she quickly scurried away into an area where the media were not allowed to enter.

Jasmine Crockett had a similar approach, denying a request to even ask her a single question.

Sarah McBribe, who identifies as a transgender woman despite being born male, told us that the Rep. was "running late" after an aide said "we have to go back to the office." McBride did add "I'm sorry" as the Rep. was walking away.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries clearly heard our question but responded by saying that he was "unfamiliar" with the alleged Nike transgender youth athlete study. Again, rather than ask what the study entailed, Jeffries quickly scampered into a restricted area.

Finally, OutKick managed to catch up with AOC following an Energy & Commerce Committee meeting. We patiently waited while the Congresswoman took several selfies with citizens in the hallway and then asked her about the Nike study.

"I haven't heard anything about that and I don't want to comment on anything I don't have any background on," Ocasio-Cortez responded.

We followed up by asking her thoughts on biological males competing in women's sports.

"I'm on my way to vote," she quickly shot back before heading away. Interestingly, she was perfectly willing to delay her voting in order to take pictures with fans, but apparently answering questions from the media wasn't quite as important.

Democrats didn't want to answer questions about Nike's alleged role in a youth transgender athlete study

While none of the lawmakers we spoke to offered any real answers, their allegiance to the "transgender community" was displayed proudly outside their offices.

During our trip to the Capitol, OutKick walked the halls and noticed several interesting things. Many House members had the outside of their offices decorated to display political positions.

For example, Mary Miller (R-IL) had a large picture of Donald Trump shortly after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last year.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) had a banner hanging that displayed all the ways that she has tried to help protect women in America, while Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) showed her support for Israel.

One common thread that OutKick noticed about several Democratic Representatives was the presence of the "transgender" flag hanging outside several of their offices.

That included the aforementioned Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi, as well as Ilhan Omar (D-MN). AOC and Omar's doors and walls were also plastered with post-it notes, presumably from members of the public but also not entirely clear, with handwritten notes.

Many of the notes said things like, "Keep being you," "Thank you for everything," and "Don't stop fighting."

Overall, the trip to Washington, D.C. was quite illuminating. At least, in terms of learning more about the process of the federal government. It certainly wasn't illuminating as it related to the positions of several top Democrats on the research of children taking puberty-blockers and males competing in women's sports. When it came to that, they didn't seem interested in divulging any information.