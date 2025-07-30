Buffalo Bills Or Atlanta Dream? Who Is The Better Sex Toy-Tossing Fanbase?

Nobody does sex toy tosses like Bills Mafia. Or so we thought. While the Orchard Park crowd have spent nearly a decade as professional sports fans’ lone dildo tossers, they now have company from supporters of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

If you missed it, a green dildo found its way onto the court during Tuesday night’s Golden State – Atlanta game, briefly halting play in the game’s final minute. I didn’t watch the game (keeping my streak of 28 years without watching the WNBA intact), but I can’t help thinking that a Dream fan probably yelled "what a dick!" during the stoppage and those around the fan likely assumed they were talking about one of the refs or some over-served fan sprinting onto the court. But to their surprise, it was actually… a dick. Rubber and green, but a dick nonetheless.

And just like that, a new, shiny toy has entered the discussion as to which fan base does sex toy tosses best. Bills Mafia finally has some competition.

So who did it better? Let’s lay out the facts before we decide.

Bills fans are the Dr. James Naismith of in-game sex toy launches. They invented the game.

Dildo met field for the first time in 2016 when the Bills hosted division rival New England. In 2017, another well-endowed piece of rubber found the turf when the Patriots visited. Then, in 2018, Bills fans made it a trifecta for the visiting Pats.

Bills Fans Have Consistently Tossed Sex Toys Onto The Field When The Patriots Visited Buffalo

All was seemingly quiet for the next few years until Bills Mafia got the party started again during Buffalo’s 2022 playoff beatdown of New England.

Buffalo fans were the originators. They’ve been consistent, and they don’t lack creativity, being that one such fan-fired ‘do was inscribed with "Brady’s dildo."

Atlanta fans are new to the game. But the rookies introduced themselves in a big way. Tuesday night’s inaugural Dream sex toy heave was memorable. This was the Anquan Boldin first career NFL game performance (10 grabs, 207 yards and a pair of tuddies) of sex-toys-meet-pro-sports-games.

Case in point, Atlanta rosters one of the league’s biggest names, Brittney Griner. The dildo toss took place during a tie game with just under a minute remaining and occurred on the same side of the court as the action. The sex toy bounced near the free-throw line before then sliding courtside. And, maybe most notably, it was bright green. That color enabled it to stick out like a sore…thumb. Before long, a security officer took matters into her own hands and removed the dildo from the court, allowing play to resume and, likely, the rubber to meet the road.

That series of events is how you announce yourself to the sports world as a true contender for pro sports’ most impactful dildo-tossing fan base.

Is it enough to push the newbies, Atlanta, over the edge in this great debate? In my estimation, they’re close, but not there yet. Let’s see what they’ve got come playoff time.

I’m giving it to Bills fans by an inch. Actually, make it eight inches.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com