Browns WR Isaiah Bond Confronts Sexual Assault Allegations In First Press Conference

New Cleveland Browns receiver Isaiah Bond did not shy away from the sexual assault allegations that initially derailed his NFL plans before Cleveland gave him a second chance.

Back in April, Bond’s road to the NFL took a huge blow. An arrest warrant in Frisco, Texas, regarding allegations of sexual assault led to Bond turning himself in and "cooperating" with police, according to Bond's agent.

READ: NFL WR Isaiah Bond Lands With Browns, Overcomes False Allegations

Court documents claimed a woman he had previously met accused him of ignoring her objections during a sexual encounter.

Bond called the accusations "patently false," firing off a statement to all NFL teams, vowing to clear his name while posting $25,000 bail.

Bond addressed the allegations in his first presser for the Browns on Tuesday.

READ: NFL Draft Hopeful Isaiah Bond Countersuing Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

"I know there's going to be questions about the allegations, but my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into details on that," Bond said.

"Since day one I've proclaimed my innocence and I stand here today in that same way. I'm very excited to get to know my teammates and show the Cleveland Browns community why they made the right decision."

Bond agreed to a multi-year, $3 million deal after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, likely affected by the allegations made against the once-coveted WR prospect.

The allegations tanked his draft stock, leaving the 21-year-old receiver, who racked up 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns across Alabama and Texas, undrafted.

Bond hit back with a defamation lawsuit against his accuser, insisting the encounter was consensual.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice last month by a Dallas federal judge, with both sides agreeing to the resolution.

A Collin County grand jury issued a "no bill," as District Attorney Greg Willis confirmed, clearing Bond of any criminal charges and backing his claim of innocence.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela