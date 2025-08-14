NFL WR Isaiah Bond Lands With Browns, Overcomes False Allegations

Isaiah Bond joins the Browns, rising above cleared allegations to chase his NFL dream.

Isaiah Bond, the ex-Longhorns wideout, has landed with the Cleveland Browns after being cleared of allegations that nearly derailed his NFL dreams.

The 21-year-old, once pegged as a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is ready to move forward.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Bond posted on social media Thursday after joining the Browns.

"Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live my childhood dream."

Back in April, Bond’s desire to get drafted took a huge hit. An arrest warrant in Frisco, Texas, regarding strong allegations of sexual assault led to Bond turning himself in and ‘cooperating’ with police, according to Bond's agent.

Court documents claimed a woman he had previously met accused him of ignoring her objections during a sexual encounter. Bond called the accusations "patently false," firing off a statement to all NFL teams, vowing to clear his name while posting $25,000 bail.

The allegations tanked his draft stock, leaving the receiver — who racked up 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns across Alabama and Texas — undrafted.

Bond hit back with a defamation lawsuit against his accuser, insisting the encounter was consensual. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice last month by a Dallas federal judge, with both sides agreeing to the resolution.

A Collin County grand jury issued a "no bill," as District Attorney Greg Willis confirmed, clearing Bond of any criminal charges and backing his claim of innocence.

"I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations," Bond added.

"I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith.

"On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today."

Now with the Browns, Bond looks for a new start, playing behind Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. His 540 yards and five touchdowns in his 2024 Texas season show his potential, but as an undrafted rookie, he’s got a tough road ahead.

