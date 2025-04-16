NFL Draft Hopeful Isaiah Bond Countersuing Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

NFL prospect and wide receiver Isaiah Bond is suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault, leading to his arrest on April 10 in Frisco, Texas. The 21-year-old is calling the accusations false and is accusing her of defamation. Last week, Bond voluntarily cooperated with authorities and was released on a $25,000 bond.

According to ESPN, Bond’s lawyers sent a statement to all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, requesting time for the receiver to prove his innocence.

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Details of the sexual assault allegations remain undisclosed. An affidavit obtained by Bond’s legal team states that he and his accuser engaged in consensual sex after exchanging messages, which led to a sexual encounter where they performed an act the woman initially rejected.

A Texas Longhorns wideout, Bond was projected as a top-10 receiver at his position. The sexual assault accusations and arrest may impact his draft prospects.

Last season with Texas, Bond recorded 540 receiving yards on 34 catches and five touchdowns. He previously played two years at Alabama, amassing 888 yards and five touchdowns with the Crimson Tide.

