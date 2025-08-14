Browns Offensive Linemen Buzzing After Slugging Down Morning Miller Lites After Practice

This is how you grow the game, NFL!

This is the way, folks. Forget everything the NFL has shoved down our throats over the past decade about player safety. Forget the virtue-signaling End Racism signs in the end zones. Forget the advances in CTE.

That's all hogwash. That ain't winning championships, especially in Cleveland. To do that, one has to travel back in time. To a simpler time, frankly. To a time when boys were boys. Men were men. And jocks were jocks.

That's what we had late Thursday morning in Philadelphia, where Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson treated the big fellas on the other side of the field to some ice-cold Miller Lites after a couple of hours of cracking skulls.

The De-Pussification of America! Finally, someone had the stones to get this train going. We're all so soft nowadays, especially in the NFL.

No more two-a-days. You can't touch the quarterback. God forbid you hit someone too hard across the middle. Have you seen the new kickoff? Disgusting.

This is how you #GrowTheGame. Sometimes, to go forward, you have to first go backwards. Does that make sense? No clue. But I'm using it here.

Nothing like slugging down a few morning beers with the boys after a tough day of work. This is how you hydrate. Forget water. Forget Gatorade. Forget Propel, which may or may not exist anymore.

Miller Damn Lite with the boys. That's how you build chemistry. That's how you win ballgames. That's how you win championships.

I don't want my offensive lineman drinking water. Forget that. I want them fat, buzzed, and ready to pancake the shit out of someone.

Bravo, Landon Dickerson. You have a new fan here at OutKick. I'm all in on this dude. He gets it.

This is why the Eagles are Super Bowl champs. Take notes, NFL. This is the way.