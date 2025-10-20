Broncos Player Drew Penalty After Game Ended Against Giants, Now He's Suspended

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw received one of the most bizarre penalties in the NFL this season. Following a Will Lutz game-winning field goal to beat the New York Giants, Greenlaw immediately ran after referee Brad Allen and started screaming at the official.

Despite the game having ended, Allen threw a flag on Greenlaw. Since the game was over, the penalty didn't impact the result. However, it did impact Greenlaw's status for Denver's Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Video shows the exchange where Greenlaw yelled at Allen, Allen tossed a flag, and Broncos teammate Que Robinson pulled Greenlaw away from the NFL official.

The NFL handed Greenlaw a one-game suspension for the altercation.

The Broncos beat the New York Giants following a historic comeback in the fourth quarter. Denver trailed 19-0 entering the final frame, but proceeded to score 33 points over the final 15 minutes, with 25 of those points coming in the final five-and-a-half minutes.

It's likely Greenlaw was angry about a pass interference call that helped the Giants re-take the lead with 37 seconds left. With the Giants facing 3rd-and-10 from the Broncos' 40-yard line, quarterback Jaxson Dart fired a pass into the end zone intended for Beaux Collins.

The pass fell incomplete, but referees threw a flag on Denver defender Riley Moss for pass interference. Following the call, Broncos head coach Sean Payton came onto the field to yell at officials, and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Dart punched the ball in on the next play but Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra point. Instead of taking a three-point lead, New York went ahead 32-30. That allowed the Broncos to drive down the field and convert on the game-winning field goal by Lutz.

Despite the Broncos winning the game, Greenlaw apparently didn't want to let officials off the hook for what he perceived to be a bad call that nearly cost Denver the win.

It looks like that outburst is going to cost Greenlaw, who was injured to start the season and made his first appearance against the Giants, a chance to face the Cowboys on Sunday, though he can appeal the suspension.