Sean Payton Throws Obvious Jab At Russell Wilson After Broncos’ Wild Comeback Over Giants

The Denver Broncos managed to get by the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in what may go down as the wildest game of the NFL season, and Denver head coach Sean Payton had jokes after the final whistle.

Payton, understandably in a good mood after the Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, complimented Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart while taking a dig at Russell Wilson. Payton coached Wilson for one year in Denver in a situation quickly turning into a roaring dumpster fire, ending in an 8-9 season in 2023.

"They found a little spark with that quarterback," Payton said, talking about Dart. "I was talking to [Giants owner] John Mara not too long ago and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game."

There is likely plenty of truth to Payton implying life for Denver would have been easier on Sunday if Wilson was under center for New York.

The Giants controlled the contest for three full quarters on Sunday afternoon, carrying a 19-0 lead into a fourth quarter that was truly one for the ages. Somehow, someway, the Giants squandered a 26-8 lead with just over 10 minutes left in regulation, thanks to quarterback Bo Nix flipping a switch and the New York offense faltering down the stretch.

Nix led the Broncos down the field in just over 30 seconds of game time to set up Will Lutz’s 39-yard field goal for the win as time expired.

Dart was far from accurate on Sunday for New York, finishing the game going 15-for-33 through the air, but did toss three touchdowns and ran for another as he continues to be an absolute electric factory since being handed the reins as QB1.

Payton and the Broncos are now 5-2 on the year and welcome a Dallas Cowboys team to town this upcoming Sunday, fresh off a big-time performance against the Washington Commanders.