Brock Lesnar Tells The Story Of His Infamous Chest Tattoo

There are few humans on the planet more intimidating than WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, and one of the reasons for this is the big ol' tattoo of a sword that sits right in the middle of his chest.

During an appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, the former WWE and UFC champ got into the details of how he wound up with his iconic and notorious tattoo.

Ex-NHLer and Spittin' Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney asked about the infamous ink, saying just how intimidating it is.

"I got that tattoo, I was s***-faced drunk in Scottsdale, (Arizona)" Lesnar began.

Alright… this is already the origin story we all wanted to hear.

I was in Scottsdale, training for the NFL, and had just gotten in a motorcycle accident. I was just kicked down hard. I was going through all that stuff," Lesnar said. "There was a tattoo shop across the street from the biker bar, and that’s not a good place to have a tattoo shop."

Yup, that sounds like a good recipe for a tattoo you didn't realize you'd be getting.

"I got this tattoo — I didn’t even know I got the damn thing," he said. "I wake up the next day, and I’m like, 'What in the f--k is this thing?'"

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However, while he hadn't planned on getting it that day, Lesnar explained the meaning behind the sword tattoo, and it makes a lot of sense.

"The meaning behind it was, I felt like my back was against the wall and somebody had a sword, a knife stuck to my throat. Like, ‘What are you going to do now?’" he explained. "I walked over there, and I said, 'Let’s put a big-ass ugly sword on my chest.'"

These days, Lesnar — whose son Duke is a big hockey prospect — is back with the WWE and gearing up for a match at WrestleMania 42 against the equally imposing Oba Femi.