WWE Star Brock Lesnar's Son Is A Stud Hockey Player Who Just Got Drafted By Major Junior Team

There are plenty of hockey players whose dads were hockey players at high levels themselves. There are also quite a few whose dads play other sports.

However, Duke Lesnar could be the first — at least that I can recall — whose old man and mother are WWE superstars.

As you could probably surmise, Duke Lesnar is the son of WWE superstar, MMA fighter, and former football player Brock Lesnar and fellow pro wrestler Sable. While he's years away from a potential shot at the National Hockey League, he took a big step in that direction with news that he was selected in the Western Hockey League prospects draft.

The WHL is one of three leagues — along with the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League — that make up the Canadian Hockey League, the highest level of junior hockey in North America.

Lesnar is currently playing for the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep, but the Medicine Hat Tigers selected the 5'11" 167-pound forward with the 115th pick in this year's draft.

According to Elite Prospects, Lesnar is having a solid season, scoring at just under a point-per-game clip with 28 points (13G, 15A) in 30 games.

While college hockey is becoming an increasingly attractive option for top prospects, especially now that the NCAA allows players with CHL experience to compete, going the major junior route is still the most common path for players in North America hoping to turn pro.

One perk is that players can compete starting at 16-years-old. Thanks to that new NCAA decision we just mentioned, that means players can play a few seasons of major junior and then jump to the NCAA.

The elder Lesnar has other hockey-playing kids, and also a daughter, Mya, who is a champion shot putter.