Brittney Griner Yells At Refs To 'Be Fu-king Better' During Halftime Interview As Ungrateful Streak Continues

It's Brittney Griner's world, we're just living in it. The WNBA player who was in a Russian prison a little more than two years ago can't stop saying incredibly dumb and disrespectful things on camera.

One might imagine Griner would be in an appreciative mood given that she has the privilege of playing basketball for a living instead of sitting in a foreign prison on drug charges, but that's far from the case.

Speaking with a reporter during halftime of her Atlanta Dream's eventual win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, Griner stepped away from the interview to complain to referees about how they were officiating the game.

Emotions obviously run high in sports and players complaining to officials is nothing new, but Griner took things quite the step further by screaming "be fu-king better" as the referees walked off of the floor.

After the awkward interview wrapped up, Griner did say "sorry, y'all" before leaving the floor, although the damage and f-bomb had already been dropped.

This type of behavior from Griner is nothing new. After all, we're talking about a woman who traveled to Russia with hash oil and, when pleading guilty to the charges, claimed she just "packed in a hurry." Griner's situation in Russia was a show trial, but that doesn't mean her actions weren't moronic and very much illegal.

A Grand Total Of 20 People Showed Up To A Brittney Griner 'Homecoming' Celebration In Waco, ESPN Doesn't Seem Happy About It

Griner's chastising of officials on live television is the second time in only a few short days that she's been caught saying something stupid.

During Atlanta's loss to the Indiana Fever on Thursday, Griner fouled out of the game and was caught appearing to say "trash, fu-king white girls." It's not entirely clear if she was directing her comments towards Caitlin Clark or the white female official who called the final foul on Griner, but either way, yikes.

Going from being busted out of a Russian prison in exchange for ‘The Merchant of Death’ to screaming at officials and "white girls" on the hardwood has made for quite the ungrateful journey for Griner.