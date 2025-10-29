Brian Kelly Reportedly Pulled Pathetic Rock Bottom Move Before LSU Firing

Brian Kelly was given the boot following LSU getting blown out by Texas A&M

Brian Kelly, apparently, wasn't blind to the fact he wasn't popular in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers fired Kelly this past Sunday following a humiliating and embarrassing 49-25 blowout loss to Texas A&M.

The situation finally hit a boiling point, and the events were so dire that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry had to personally get involved in Kelly's firing.

There's since been a ton of different reports on how LSU will handle Kelly's buyout, which sits around $54 million.

Brian Kelly tried to boost his public image.

There have been plenty of stories that have come out since Kelly's firing. One of the most viral is a former player publicly crushing him as a horrible person. You can likely expect a lot more stories to come out in the days, weeks and months ahead.

ESPN dug up a fascinating nugget about how desperate Kelly was for people to like him as his tenure in Baton Rouge spiraled in the wrong direction.

The outlet reported that the former LSU coach "worked with a Washington, D.C.-based image consultant to try to improve his public persona."

Yes, a college football coach earning generational wealth hired an image consultant firm to try to save him from problems he created for himself.

Let's never forget the fact Brian Kelly, a man from Massachusetts, magically developed a horrible southern accent after being hired by the Tigers.

I still can't believe this happened.

While we're on the topic, let's also take a walk down memory lane with Kelly's unbelievably cringe dancing video.

There's probably going to be a fire Netflix documentary about Brian Kelly's tenure at some point in the future, and I can't wait. There are so many stories that could be told. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.