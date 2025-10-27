Brian Kelly Destroyed On Social Media After Humiliating Firing: REACTIONS

Kelly finished his career at LSU with a 34-14 record.

Social media is on fire with reactions after LSU canned Brian Kelly.

The Tigers fired Kelly on Sunday after he routinely failed to meet expectations in Baton Rouge. He finished his time with the Tigers with a 34-14 record. His final game was a 49-25 blowout loss to Texas A&M.

Outside the disappointing results on the field, it's hard to imagine a worse cultural fit for a recent hiring in college football than Kelly and LSU.

It was clear very early on that the former Notre Dame coach simply wasn't going to be a fit. Now, he's been shown the exit.

LSU fired Brian Kelly on Sunday. He compiled a 34-14 record with the Tigers. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Social media roasts Brian Kelly after firing.

One thing you can always count on in college football is for social media to light up whenever a major coach gets fired. That's even truer if the coach isn't well-liked.

Enter Brian Kelly.

Social media has been unleashing since Sunday night on the now-fired coach.

More than anything, Brian Kelly's disastrous tenure in Baton Rouge might serve as a reminder that the grass is rarely greener on the other side.

He cut and ran from Notre Dame due to the belief LSU was a more premier job. Notre Dame continues to roll on under Marcus Freeman, played for a national title last year and could end up in the playoff again this year.

Brian Kelly?

He did nothing of significant note with the Tigers and now no longer has a job. At least he has a buyout in the ballpark of $53 million. That should make his landing a bit softer.

Social media is dragging Brian Kelly after he was fired by LSU. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

Do you think another major program will give Kelly a shot or is it the end of the road for him in the P4? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

