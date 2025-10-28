Former LSU Player Nukes Brian Kelly With Brutal Tweet: 'Worst Humans'

Former LSU player Matthew Langlois is definitely not a fan of now-fired coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers gave Kelly the boot and fired him on Sunday following a humiliating blowout loss to Texas A&M. LSU now sits at 5-3 and is probably the runaway biggest job opening in America.

How will Kelly's tenure in Baton Rouge be remembered? As a complete and total disappointment — and the dragging of the team's former coach is only just getting started.

Former LSU player rips Brian Kelly.

If you need to find someone from the LSU world more than willing to trash Kelly, then you don't need to look further than former Tigers defensive back Matthew Langlois. He unloaded on Kelly in a now-deleted tweet.

"I was FORCED to medically retire before I could get a 2nd or 3rd opinion. When I was playing very well before my injury, I’d hear from Coach Kelly quite often. The second I got injured, not a word since. Genuinely one of the worst humans I’ve been around, ever," Langlois tweeted in the now-deleted message, according to On3.

He continued, "Unless you were producing positively for him on the field, he could care less about you. He’d pass me in the hallways, not a glimpse, not a word. He’s only in it for the money and himself. Absolutely ruined the culture of LSU football and I hope people see the real Brian Kelly."

That tweet has also now been deleted. The first tweet is still visible on Google search results, but both links are dead.

Matthew Langlois' career at LSU came to an end following an ACL injury, according to On3.

Something tells me there are going to be a lot of stories coming out over the next few weeks and months from the LSU football world.

As I said above, Kelly's tenure was nothing short of a disaster. The Tigers believed they were going to return to winning championships.

That's not what happened at all. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reportedly had to get involved in the firing and a former player is publicly destroying Kelly.

When it rains, it pours.

What do you think of the LSU/Brian Kelly debacle? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.