Milwaukee Brewers, MLB's Best Team, Are Absolutely Insufferable

The Milwaukee Brewers might be the most insufferable organization in baseball.

During the 2025 regular season, the Brewers went on one of the best regular season runs in the history of Major League Baseball. They won 14 games in a row in August. At one point, they were 29-4.

They were 44-16 over a 60-game stretch in the middle of the season. They finished with the best record in baseball at 97-65, securing home field advantage throughout the postseason. They had the best run differential in baseball, at +172. Their National League Championship Series opponent, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were 30 runs worse at +142. They knocked out the Chicago Cubs in five games in the NLDS, scoring 16 runs in the first two games in Milwaukee to take control of the series.

None of that stopped Brewers manager Pat Murphy from playing the part of the most insufferable person in baseball, mirroring the personality of his team and his organization.

"I'm sure that most Dodger players can't name eight guys on our roster," Murphy told reporters ahead of NLCS game one on Monday.

"No offense to them, they shouldn't have to know the names, but these are some guys that hopefully they know their names by the time it's over. You never know."

Earlier, he told the New York Post that he didn't believe most Brewers players would make the Dodgers roster.

"We’re not only the underdog. They now have the awareness that these guys are decent enough to beat us, so that hurts even more. We don’t have many guys who would make their team."

Not only is what Murphy said profoundly false, but the "humble Midwestern farmers" act is so wildly inaccurate that it borders on offensive.

Brewers Have To Cry Poor To Give Themselves Motivation

Before diving into why Murphy's comments are patently absurd, it's worth pointing out that when the Dodgers beat the Brewers 2-1 on Monday, it was the first time LA had beaten the Humble Average Joe Midwestern Farmer Brewers all season. Milwaukee went 6-0 against the Dodgers in the regular season. And Monday's win came despite the most ridiculous double play anyone's ever seen, as the Brewers' devil magic not only prevented a Grand Slam, but resulted in zero runs scoring on a double play ground ball on 404-foot fly ball.

This is the team that Murphy acts like is a bunch of complete unknowns that even their opponent has never heard of.

But returning to his original claim, that the Dodgers couldn't name more than eight players on their roster, not only is that an absurdly stupid thing to say, it's beyond ignorant.

Jackson Chourio was a consensus top-5 prospect in baseball before his debut in 2024. Christian Yelich won the MVP award in 2018. William Contreras has made two All-Star teams, in 2022 and 2024, and had 11.3 wins above replacement in 2023-2024. Humble Midwestern Average Joe farmer Brice Turang was a first round pick out of Southern California. He won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove in 2024. Another Humble Midwestern Average Joe farmer, Newport Beach's Jake Bauers, was once a top-75 prospect in baseball for the Rays.

Jacob Misiorowski was the 63rd overall pick in the draft, and named the 21st best prospect in baseball by Baseball America earlier in 2025. Freddy Peralta is a two-time All-Star. Humble Midwestern Average Joe Farmer Andrew Vaughn, who is from California's wine country, was the third overall pick in the draft in 2019, signing for a $7.2 million bonus. At one point, he was ranked as the #4 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. Humble Average Joe Midwestern Farmer from Boston, Sal Frelick, was a first round draft pick, #15 overall. MLB Pipeline ranked him the 17th best prospect in baseball in 2023. Blake Perkins, from that humble Midwestern Farm Town of Phoenix, Arizona, was a second round pick.

Acting as though the Brewers are some anonymous group of beer league players who just so happen to find uniforms in the back of a truck is, well, insufferable. This is really what they have to do to give themselves motivation? Act like nobody's ever heard of them? Act like nobody remembers draft picks or top prospects or high-profile international signings like Chourio?

The Brewers are an excellent baseball team, because they have excellent players. They have also benefited from luck, with runners in scoring position, in high leverage, and in finding pitchers in unexpected ways who overperform their underlying statistics. That's what every good team does.

The Dodgers have Emmett Sheehan, who nobody had heard of until a few years ago. Justin Dean has played in the postseason. Ben Casparius made the NLCS roster. Blake Treinen was picked up off the scrap heap a few years ago. Their backup catcher is Ben Rortvedt, who is actually a Humble Average Joe Midwestern Farmer from Madison, Wisconsin. Justin Wrobleski, Anthony Banda and Jack Dreyer are on the NLCS roster. So is Miguel Rojas. Max Muncy was picked up for basically free in 2018. Alex Call took an at bat in a 2-0 game in the 9th inning. Hyesong Kim is on the roster, signed for $4 million per year. Will Smith and Clayton Kershaw were drafted and developed by the Dodgers. Andy Pages was developed by the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez was picked up for basically nothing from the Marlins and is making $6.5 million on a one-year contract. Any team in baseball could have traded for Tommy Edman in 2024. Yes, they have elite talent too, but the vast majority of their roster is made up of relatively anonymous players, home-grown talent, or smart, targeted pickups of underrated players. There's a possibility that most of the Dodgers bullpen wouldn't make the Brewers roster.

You don't think the Dodgers would love to have Jackson Chourio on their roster? Or Brice Turang, an exceptional defensive player who put up a 4.4 WAR season and was 24% better than league average offensively? Or Trevor Megill to help fix their beleaguered bullpen? Or Jacob Misiorowski and his 104mph fastballs? Or Freddy Peralta, who would have ranked second on the Dodgers roster in pitching WAR?

What makes Milwaukee especially insufferable, beyond their Humble Average Joe act, is that their ownership simply doesn't care. Relative to estimated earnings from Forbes, the Brewers spent just 40% of their revenue on payroll. That's one of the lowest shares in the league. The Dodgers spend an estimated 73%. Milwaukee could spend more money on talent. They choose not to, because it's more important for Mark Attanasio to pocket profits. Just stop being fake.