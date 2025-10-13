Brewers Pull Off All-Time Crazy Double Play In NLCS Game 1 Versus Dodgers: VIDEO

Brewers, Dodgers is off to a wild start with a rare double play.

Milwaukee turned a wicked double play in the fourth inning of a scoreless face-off, giving the first gut punch to the Dodgers on Monday night and playing up to the fireworks expected from the MLB championship series.

The NLCS Game 1 at American Family Field stunned fans when the Brewers' quick adjustments turned a would-be grand slam into an 8-6-2 double play.

It started with Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick chasing and reaching for a deep Max Muncy shot to center.

Chasing the ball as it carried, Frelick jumped for the ball, but it bounced out of his glove and ricocheted back after hitting the wall, meaning it did not count as a catch.

WATCH:

The Dodgers' runners' heads were spinning as they ran the bases.

Frelick's throw was relayed to home, getting Teoscar Hernandez out. Brewers catcher William Contreras then ran to third to tag Tommy Edman out. Due to the forceout, the runner was not required to tag up twice.

Muncy's long ball was counted as grounded into a double play. Let OutKick's Dan Zaksheske explain:

Milwaukee escaped the inning clean, tied at zero with LA, albeit in a chaotic fashion.

Leading up to Monday's NLCS Game 1, the Brewers' 6-0 record against LA this season has ailed the Dodgers, who are on a mission to repeat after spending more money after their 2024 championship.

Starting for LA on Monday was $182 million pitcher and offseason addition, Blake Snell, while the Brewers trot out Aaron Ashby on the mound.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela