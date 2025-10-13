Pat Murphy Really Leans Into ‘Underdog’ Act as Brewers Face Richer Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers finished the year atop baseball with a 97-65 record, but manager Pat Murphy is working overtime to convince everyone they’re still the little guys.

Ahead of NLCS Game 1 against MLB’s highest payroll in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Murphy has been pushing the "small-market grinders versus the powerhouse" storyline, convincing some but not necessarily everyone in baseball.

Murphy has leaned into the idea that the Dodgers are stocked with stars, while his own clubhouse is filled with "nobodies," pointing to Milwaukee’s payroll being barely a third of Los Angeles’.

Speaking to reporters Monday before the Brewers’ home stand, Murphy made another pitch for the role of baseball’s overlooked crew trying to punch above its weight.

"I'm sure that most Dodger players can't name eight guys on our roster," Murphy told reporters.

"No offense to them, they shouldn't have to know the names, but these are some guys that hopefully they know their names by the time it's over. You never know."

The Brewers' skip also confessed to the New York Post: "We’re not only the underdog. They now have the awareness that these guys are decent enough to beat us, so that hurts even more. We don’t have many guys who would make their team."

Milwaukee’s estimated 2025 payroll is roughly $123 million, with Christian Yelich accounting for $24 million. The Dodgers, meanwhile, work with an opening-day payroll of about $355 million.

However, the Dodgers, who finished 93-69, have yet to beat the Brewers this season, dropping all six regular-season matchups.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wasn't buying Murphy’s motivational routine ahead of the fight for the NL pennant.

"That’s just kind of how Murph is," Roberts said on Monday.

"He tries to get into the psyche, and he’s telling his team the opposite, right, in the clubhouse, behind closed doors. So we know the act. He’s going to have his guys prepared."

After beating the Cubs in Game 5 over the weekend, Murphy made a familiar nod to L.A., showing he's really all-in on the bit.

"I don’t know how many of our guys would make their team... but it ain’t about that. It’s about how we come together as a team and compete."

There’s a hint of truth to Murphy’s message. But Milwaukee has earned its place with solid play and good decisions, meaning at this point, the underdog talk rings hollow.

Whether the Brewers can turn that storyline into something real will start to play out Monday night when they open the NLCS at home against the Dodgers.

