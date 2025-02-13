Brett Favre Backs ‘Common Sense’ Executive Order, Gives Props To Riley Gaines

Brett Favre supports Donald Trump's executive order to keep males out of girls' and women's sports. But the legendary quarterback says it's "absolutely insane" that the order was even necessary in the first place.

Trump — surrounded by dozens of female athletes and pro-woman advocates, including OutKick's Riley Gaines — signed the order in the East Room of the White House last week.

"With my action this afternoon, we are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice that if you let men take over women's sports teams or invade [their] locker rooms… there will be no federal funding," Trump said at the time.

Favre, who publicly supported Trump on the campaign trail, is fully on board with the action.

In a video posted to his X account on Wednesday, the Hall of Famer explained that his daughters sometimes caution him not to be so outspoken on social media. But Favre believes there's value in standing up for what's right.

"I think there’s some good in that in being quiet. But also, there’s some element of standing up for what you believe in," Favre said. "And it’s crazy because most of it is common sense and to think we’re having a discussion that our president has to sign (an executive order) to keep men out of women’s sports is absolutely insane.

"But that’s the world we’re in right now. We bought ourselves some time in the next four years. We’ll see how that plays out. But the common sense part of our country and the decisions that are being made, right now, are becoming more stable and back to the norm. I feel like the more we speak up and back common sense thinking, the better off we’re gonna be."

Favre also gave a shout-out to Riley Gaines, crediting her for "standing her ground" throughout the fight for fairness and safety in women's sports.