Brett Favre Speaks At Trump Campaign Rally In Green Bay: 'We're Not Garbage!'

We're less than one week away from election day (that sound you just heard was most Americans breathing a sigh of relief), but until then, things are going to ramp up, especially in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Speaking of which, President Trump was in Green Bay on Wednesday afternoon, and brought in one of the biggest names to ever play on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Favre told the crowd that Wednesday's campaign rally in his old stomping grounds marked the first time he had ever spoken at such an event.

"I knew I would come back to Green Bay at various times," Favre told the crowd. "But I never thought I would come back in this setting."

Favre asked how many Packers fans were in the crowd — it probably won't surprise you to learn that there were a few — then he thanked them for their support over the years, before getting on with the show.

That show involved addressing President Joe Biden's recent comments that Trump's supporters are "garbage."

"I can assure you, we're not garbage," Favre said. "How dare he say that? Looking out, I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students, I see everyday Americans that make this country great."

Favre mentioned several key issues in this election that will resonate with voters, not only in Green Bay but around the country.

"The stakes are incredibly high," Favre said. "Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People's salaries haven't kept up with inflation. It's getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream, and it's not just about money. People are losing their lives. Last year, 50 people here in Brown County died of a fentanyl overdose. That's 50 too many."

The Hall of Famer wrapped things up by saying he hopes that a Trump win will create a better world for the next generation, including his grandsons.

"As I said to you earlier about our youth, I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to as well, and that would be my grandson, Parker, and his two brothers," he said,

"So remember this. Let's make America great again."