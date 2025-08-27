The 'Brady Rules' Meant To Prevent Information Leaks To The Raiders Have Been Adjusted

The restrictions on information placed on FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady, a result of NFL owners believing he might give the Las Vegas Raiders some sort of competitive advantage, have been eased for the 2025 season, a source confirmed to OutKick.

This is something NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted might happen following the 2024 season.

Roger Goodell Hinted Rules Change

"That's something that we'll obviously consider in the offseason, and think about that, should that policy be adjusted, should something be added or subtracted," Goodell said referring to the rules prior to the Super Bowl.

"But right now, I think Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, ‘Am I doing OK? And I think that he’s serious about making sure he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."

The restrictions, loosely known as the "Brady Rules," were put in place last season when the former quarterback took over as FOX's top analyst while also serving as a minority owner for the Raiders.

The league's ownership voted to limit Brady's access to certain information that most analysts get in pregame meetings with coaches and players, obviously to keep that information somehow helping the Raiders.

But that's changing somewhat.

The NFL this season will allow Brady to attend pregame production meetings with coaches, players and others, The Athletic first reported.

Brady Continues To Help Raiders

This diluting of the so-called Brady Rules comes despite the fact that Brady remains very much part of the Raiders ownership and, indeed, often serves as a significant consultant for owner Mark Davis and others on the football side of the organization.

There was even concern Brady tampered with Matthew Stafford on behalf of the Raiders when the quarterback was speaking with other teams last offseason.

The easing of the Brady Rules actually began prior to the Super Bowl when the league allowed Brady access to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

This happened despite the fact Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was one of the owners who originally championed limiting Brady so he could not help an AFC West division rival in any way.

The easing of the rules means other members of the FOX crew that are allowed to attend pregame production meetings won't have to brief Brady on what was said in those meetings.

Brady Still Barred From Practices

So this change makes sense because Brady was finding out what people were saying anyway – just from a secondary source.

The rules are not totally discarded. Brady will still be barred from team practices, same as last year. And Brady must still abide by the league constitution that prohibits undue criticism of officiating or other clubs.

Brady got close to breaking one of those mandates but ultimately escaped unscathed.

Production meetings, by the way, include mostly information embargoed until game time or, in some cases, completely off the record and not to be repeated.

The sessions, with coaches and players, can reveal insider information meant to improve the broadcast team's understanding of the teams they are covering.

Brady's first year in his analyst role received mixed reviews but there is hope at some sectors of FOX Sports that will improve.