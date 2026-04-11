The Boston Red Sox Are A Pathetic, Disgusting, Disgraceful Baseball Team

I realize it's only April 11, and approximately 98% of the season is still in front of us, but … the writing is on the wall for the 2026 Boston Red Sox.

They stink. They're a disgrace. I've seen a lot of flawed Red Sox teams over my 20 years, and this version goes straight to the top. And remember, I once sat through an entire season of Bobby Valentine.

Bobby Valentine!

The roster is broken. The front office is inept. Their pathetic owner stopped caring years ago. And, frankly, their manager continues to make head-scratching decisions, even though his hands are very clearly tied.

The Red Sox were supposed to make a World Series run this season. They were a sexy preseason pick after last year's surprise postseason berth. They have arguably the best pitcher in the American League, and the sport's former top prospect who just had a coming out party for Team USA.

And yet, here they sit on April 11, 4-9, and an absolute disgrace:

This Red Sox club just doesn't have it

I mean, it's just disgusting. Again, this team stinks. I've suffered through every game this season, and they just don't have it. You watch a team long enough, and you can tell when something ain't gonna work.

This ain't gonna work.

The roster stinks. Something feels off. Do you know when the Red Sox last a hit a home run? An actual ball out of the ballpark?

A WEEK ago. One week! Do you know how hard that is to do in 2026? It's borderline impossible.

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball last season, has gotten worse this year, which is such an indictment on the coaching staff and the organization. He's gotten so bad as an outfielder, he's literally being mocked around the league for his arm.

What is THAT?!

Alex Cora, by the way, SAT him last night, after an off day. Think about that. He sat the face of the organization, and someone who, just last season, was their best hitter.

And instead of playing Anthony, Cora then moved Caleb Durbin into the No. 2 hole. Caleb Durbin, who is supposed to be Alex Bregman's replacement, is the worst baseball player I've ever seen. This kid ain't gonna make it in Boston. No shot.

And don't give me the Dustin Pedroia speech. He's not Dustin Pedroia. Have some respect.

Durbin, a rookie last season, is currently 4-for-39 this season. Again, I've sat through every game. The fact that he even has four hits surprises me. I don't remember four. He's been THAT bad. Yet, Alex Cora moved him UP in the order last night!

How bad is it? There are currently two players in the Red Sox lineup hitting above .300 at the moment. Two. Wilyer Abreu leads the team with three home runs.

Three!

Two pitchers in the starting rotation have an ERA above 8, and one of the team's best starters, Connelly Early, was pulled in the fifth inning last night for a reliever with an 8.10 ERA.

He promptly gave up two runs, which ended up being the deciding factor.

Meanwhile, cheap liberal John Henry sits in the stands and mocks the fans who chant "sell the team." And guess what? You guys still showed up the next night and basically sold out Fenway.

It's disgusting. It's all disgusting. Sell the team, regulate the team, discontinue the team entirely … I don't care. Do something. It's pathetic. It stinks. Everything stinks with this organization, and it ain't getting any better.

Anyway, Red Sox-Cards at 7 p.m. on Fox later today! Enjoy.