Red Sox Owner Embarrassed As Fans Loudly Chant 'Sell The Team' At Fenway Park: WATCH

The Boston Red Sox are one of baseball's richest teams. They're located in a large market, have a massive, devoted fan base, and play their home games in one of the most iconic venues in American sports. They've also won the World Series four times in the last 22 years, in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. This is an organization used to success.

They were also aggressive in the offseason, trading for Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin, and Johan Oviedo, and signing starter Ranger Suarez. Though Alex Bregman departed in free agency after one season, it was reasonable to expect the Red Sox to contend for the American League East title, despite their crowded division.

But through the first two weeks of the season, it's been the opposite. The Red Sox, at 2-8, have the worst record in Major League Baseball. Worse than the Colorado Rockies, or the Miami Marlins, or the Chicago White Sox. Thanks to the New York Yankees' 7-2 start, Boston already finds itself 5.5 games out of first place.

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It's no surprise then, that Red Sox fans are not happy. And this week, they've been letting team owner John Henry hear it. Loud "sell the team" chants have echoed around Fenway Park, and boy oh boy has he heard them.

John Henry Caught Repeating ‘Sell The Team’ After Loud Chants

When we say that the "sell the team" chants were loud, that's not an exaggeration. They were very, very loud.

Well, as one user posted on X, cameras caught Henry in a suite at the stadium, clearly trying to understand what the fans were saying before mouthing "sell the team" and smiling.

So how much of the Red Sox start is Henry's fault? Well, some of it, certainly.

Mookie Betts is on the Dodgers because the Red Sox weren't willing to make him a serious extension offer and were worried he'd leave in free agency. Alex Bregman is on the Cubs because Boston let him leave. While other big market teams like the Yankees, Mets and Dodgers are well above the luxury tax threshold, the Red Sox are far below it. Their estimated payroll, per Fangraphs, actually declined from 2025-2026.

So yes, it's clear that Boston could be doing more financially to compete. Will Henry actually sell, though? Not a chance. The Red Sox are surely highly profitable, especially at spending levels that are more commensurate with teams like the Padres than their peers. They sell out most, if not all, games, have a solid television deal, and a farm system churning out young, cost-controlled players. Why sell?

The Red Sox also aren't this bad; there's no chance they finish with the worst record in baseball. But it's clear that they've underperformed relative to who they could be. And part of that responsibility falls on Henry. He probably knows it too. He's hearing it.