Bob Iger's NWSL Team Goes Full Woke, Launches 'Immigrant City FC' Campaign With His Approval

Bob Iger may have ended DEI policies at Disney, but he has shown he is simply refocusing where he pushes his love for woke ideology.

Iger, CEO of Disney, and his wife Willow Bay own a controlling stake in the NWSL’s Angel City FC (ACFC), for which they paid $100 million last year. This is the same ACFC that is currently undergoing a massive marketing campaign voicing support for the thousands of illegal immigrants housed within Los Angeles’ borders.

On Wednesday, the team released an Instagram video in which they showed the start of an initiative to call themselves "Immigrant City FC." While it is not an official or full-blown rebrand, they are still making a loud and bold statement.

"We’re proud to introduce Immigrant City FC. Created to honor the people who made this city and this club what it is," the post read.

ACFC proceeded to print 10,000 t-shirts that read "Immigrant City F.C." on the front and "Los Angeles Is For Everyone" on the back. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to a law firm that represents undocumented immigrants .

Since Iger and Bay have a controlling stake, it would be near impossible for them to not know what was going on with this initiative, yet they could have separated themselves as much as possible from helping create it.

However, Deadline reported that Iger and Bay were consulted during every step of this process and signed off on the initiative getting started in the first place.

Iger is not a very smart man. For years, he oversaw Disney make woke flop, after woke flop, at the box office, most recently being a Snow White remake . Of course, he did end DEI policies, albeit it took him years to do it.

Now, he is making the same mistake with a different organization, and somehow in an even worse way.

Iger and Bay adopted the strategy of getting attention for your sports team simply by being a sellout for progressive ideologies. Disney tried that for a while, and could withstand the financial consequences of embracing wokeness - for a bit.

However, the NWSL (and therefore ACFC) does not have Disney’s popularity, so if this backfires (which it likely will), the results could be crippling.

That strategy didn't work for the NBA, NFL, WNBA, or Disney, and it won’t for ACFC.

Iger and Bay will eventually suffer two consequences: they will doom yet another investment of his to financial ruin, and they will put he and ACFC on the wrong side of this debate.