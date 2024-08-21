Bo Nix Officially The Denver Broncos Starter, And Now Comes The Hard Part

It's Bo Nix time for the Denver Broncos.

Coach Sean Payton officially named Nix the team's starter for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. As expected.

Rough Place To Start

That game is in Seattle, so this isn't exactly optimal for Nix. Lumen Field is known to be one of the NFL's loudest and most inhospitable venues for opposing teams – especially quarterbacks and offenses.

But, one supposes, it's better for the Broncos that Nix has been good enough to earn the starting job after being one of a record-tying six quarterbacks selected in the first round of April's NFL draft than the alternative.

The alternative would have been that Nix had been beaten out for the spot by journeyman Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson, who was a bust with the New York Jets.

So this is better.

"Bo Nix is going to be our starting quarterback," Payton told reporters on Wednesday. "I felt like, and I said this to you guys two weeks ago, that [quarterback] room has been outstanding.

"Stidham with his experience, and then being able to work with Zach Wilson, all three of those guys, we've got some tough decisions as we get into the roster."

Rookie QBs Making Debuts

So what does this all mean?

Firstly, it means that historic draft class is indeed off to a fast start.

At least three of the six rookies are definitely starting for their teams in the regular-season openers. That includes Caleb Williams for the Chicago Bears, Nix for the Broncos, and Jayden Daniels for the Washington Commanders.

It could be four starters if Drake Maye wins an ongoing competition with Jacoby Brissett in New England. Both are playing in the Patriots' preseason finale, coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday.

Michael Penix is not going to be the starter for the Atlanta Falcons but will be the backup to Kirk Cousins. And J.J. McCarthy is out for the season.

Of more importance locally, in Denver, this decision has significant consequence beyond merely naming a starter to open the season.

It means Nix will start and better finish.

Jarrett Stidham At Risk

What do we mean by that? Nix has played well in the preseason but now must play relatively well enough to keep the job and avoid the often calamitous shuttling in-and-out of quarterbacks.

If Payton is picking Nix to start, one assumes he's willing to stick with the rookie through his growing pains. Because removing him at any point during the season could be a blow to the young quarterback's confidence and standing in the locker room.

Plus, teams switching quarterbacks during the season typically aren't having good seasons.

As to the roster:

This decision puts Stidham on the hot seat.

The fact he didn't win the starting job exposes him to the possibility of being cut for salary cap reasons. The Broncos would save $5 million in cap space by cutting Stidham before the regular season.

And what's the risk of that? They might lose a backup not good enough to start – someone who struggled in the preseason. So not a huge risk.

They could also release Stidham and re-sign him later for a minimum salary.

Wilson A Better Cap Decision?

Cutting Stidham is possible because Wilson has been his equal – at least in the preseason. It could be argued Wilson has actually been better.

And it's inarguable that Wilson, who is costing the Broncos $2.7 million against the cap, might be a better option because of the lower price. And because cutting him still would cost the Broncos that $2.7 million.

So, as Payton said, a tough roster decision looms.

In that regard, starting Bo Nix right from the start his rookie season was a much easier decision.