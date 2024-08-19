Bo Nix Is the Denver Broncos Starting QB But Sean Payton Isn't Ready To Announce The Obvious

Bo Nix has been the best quarterback on the Denver Broncos roster this preseason and everyone understands he should be the team's starting quarterback in the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

The question is how long before Broncos' coach Sean Payton makes the announcement.

"He's played well," Payton said of Nix after the rookie was clearly the best quarterback on the field in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bo Nix Best QB On The Field

No, Jordan Love didn't play. But Nix picked up where he left off last week leading the Broncos to on multiple scoring drives.

But back to the main thing, which is the now seemingly inevitable announcement Payton will make about Nix winning the starting quarterback job.

"I'm not announcing any starting quarterback tonight," Payton said. "I'll let you guys know when the time comes. I thought he played well."

Payton then went into coach mode, pointing out an illegal forward pass penalty Nix had when he threw a pass beyond the line of scrimmage. The penalty nullified a touchdown pass.

But even Payton could not deny the obvious.

"You got a feel of poise when he's playing," Payton said.

Nix Confident He Can Play

Payton was asked three Nix questions because, well, he's the story. But the coach isn't ready to feed the story.

"I'm putting a cap on Bo questions right here," Payton said.

Nix, making his first start Sunday night, said "it's not for me to decide," when he was asked if he believes he's earned the starting job. Then he added he's confident he can do the job.

Nix completed 8 of 9 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. This preseason he has completed 23 of 30 passes for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With Jarrett Stidham delivering his second consecutive uneven outing, this one in which he threw an interception that was tipped at the line of scrimmage, this thing is over.

Game. Set. Match, for Nix.

Nix, one of a record-tying six quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the April NFL draft, is a big part of a group that so far has impressed their new teams and should be starting when the season begins.

The others:

Williams Impressive For Bears

Chicago's Caleb Williams, the team's starter in Week 1, has shown us two important things this preseason:

Firstly, he's not been painting his nails, which was a bit of a conversation during the draft.

Secondly, he has made some off-schedule, off-balance throws that he often made in college. So his game has so far translated from college to the NFL in that regard.

Williams was the No. 1 overall selection of the draft and, granted, he has yet to face a defense that has been using a game plan against him to keep trap him in the pocket.

But one assumes the Bears similarly aren't showing their best offensive stuff so nothing about Williams suggests he'll be anything but generally effective in the regular season.

Daniels Could Be Named This Week

Jayden Daniels has been impressive and will be the Commanders' starting quarterback in the regular season, but coach Dan Quinn has not yet said what everyone knows will happen for that Sept. 8 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An announcement from Quinn is expected as early as this week.

But we already know how the veteran coach feels about his rookie quarterback.

"The accuracy, the decision-making of where to go, he really is a unique competitor," Quinn said after the weekend's game at the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins, by the way, went after Daniels on some defensive calls – blitzing him in multiple ways. He got the ball out quickly.

And Daniels completed 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards. This preseason, Daniels has completed 12 of 15 attempts.

Patriots Competition Continues

Drake Maye is locked in a competition with Jacoby Brissett for the right to start the opener although Brissett was thought to be the favorite early on.

So this week is big for both players as they vie for the right to open the regular season at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8.

There's a feeling that Brissett should start to avoid early season jitters for the rookie. There's a feeling the Patriots aren't about to compete for a playoff spot so they might as well start the clock on Maye.

Here's what coach Jerod Maye thinks: Whatever player is better, based on preseason and practice performances, will be the starter. So the competition continues for now.

Penix Done For Preseason

Michael Penix is going to be on the bench when the season begins because the Atlanta Falcons are committed to Kirk Cousins.

That doesn't mean the team is disappointed with Penix. Over the weekend coach Raheem Morris said Penix had done enough that he will not be playing the remainder of the preseason, meaning he will have played only one of three games.

"Mike showed us last week enough that we don't have to play him again in the preseason," Morris said.

J.J. McCarthy Starts In 2025

J.J. McCarthy's season is over, as everyone understands.

He required a full meniscus repair early last week and that means he won't be able to return to onfield play in January or February, so too late for this season for a rookie.

The intriguing thing is what Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said about McCarthy the day he announced the quarterback's fate.

"…Everyone should be excited we have our young franchise quarterback in the building," O'Connell said.

That means Sam Darnold, the starter this year and on a one-year contract, will be elsewhere next season or back with the Vikings with the understanding he'll be the backup.