Blue Jays Fans Mocking Shohei Ohtani Proves They Are Baseball's Dumbest

I always thought the dumbest fan base in baseball were Yankees fans.

That’s probably my Red Sox fandom bias rearing its head. But every year, they act like a lineup that is full of strikeout machines can carry them to a title just because they hit a lot of home runs.

And every year, they act surprised when it doesn’t work.

But after watching Game 1 of the World Series last night, I can absolutely, positively, beyond a shadow of a doubt, say that Toronto Blue Jays fans are by far the dumbest in baseball.

On Friday night, the American League champions pummeled the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 ( they scored nine of those runs in a wild sixth inning ). It was a raucous good time for the home crowd, and they started feeling really confident about their team.

Perhaps a little too confident.

With the game in hand, Shohei Ohtani came up to bat. If you remember, the Blue Jays had a chance to sign Ohtani before the 2024 season, and thanks to a couple of premature reports , many believed he actually wanted to sign with Toronto.

But when the Dodgers offered him a $700 million contract, that ended any speculation.

Ohtani did nothing to make Blue Jays fans think he was going north of the border, but they didn’t care. They’ve booed him a lot since he went to the Dodgers, and on Friday night, the jeers got more personal.

Everyone cheering for Toronto shouted, "We don’t need him!" as he was at the plate (he would draw a walk).

Let’s pause and remember who the fans were taunting. This is the guy who has the only 50/50 season in MLB history , and who hit three home runs and struck out 10 in Game 4 of this year’s NLCS. We have not seen a player perform at the levels he has since Babe Ruth; he makes even the best players in the MLB look average in comparison.

And they're acting like he's a nobody?

Even Toronto manager John Schneider knew that the fans probably should have kept those thoughts to themselves.

"It’s tough to talk about a player like that to be honest with you, he’s special," Schneider said.

Yeah, no kidding.

What the video of the fan’s chants doesn't show is Ohtani taking extra time to look at the crowd as he walked to first base, and the crowd becoming awfully quiet as he did so.

That’s the last guy on that roster you want to give extra motivation to. And Blue Jays fans did after winning all of one - ONE - World Series game.

Could they get away with it? Absolutely. Toronto might get hot enough to surprise everyone and get their third title.

But as long as Ohtani has any say, there’s a chance he might just remind Blue Jays fans of how quickly he can break your heart.