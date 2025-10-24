Despite Tariff Drama, Canadian Fans Didn't Boo ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Ahead of World Series

I'm not sure if you stay up to speed on the state of international trade relations — who doesn't?! — but things between the United States and Canada have been a little frosty lately.

This comes down to President Trump's use of tariffs as a negotiating tool with nations around the world, including Canada.

Well, the World Series got underway on Friday night, and it pits the lone Canadian MLB club, the Toronto Blue Jays, against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. That, combined with the fact that the tensions between the U.S. and Canada flared up again just before the Fall Classic got underway over a deceptively edited TV spot, made it seem as if there could be some animosity.

READ: MLB STAR CONFRONTS SHOHEI OHTANI WITH HILARIOUS QUESTION: ‘WHY DO YOU HATE ME?’

So, if you had asked me whether the crowd at Rogers Centre was going to boo "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 1, I would've guessed yes.

But I would've been wrong.

Instead, the rendition of the U.S. anthem performed by a huge choir was met with respect.

That was a great version of the anthem with a really cool arrangement. Hats off to our Neighbors to the North for keeping it classy, and hopefully, when the series shifts to Dodger Stadium, we return the favor.

Of course, when it came time for "O Canada," the place went bonkers.

Pharrell Williams was there, too, somewhere. I'm not really sure why. I guess when Major League Baseball asks if you want to run around on the field during the national anthems ahead of the World Series, you say yes.

Still, while they didn't boo anthems, they did boo a certain pitcher/slugger who, at one point, everyone thought was going to sign in Toronto.

Anyway, it was still nice to see fans put politics aside for a moment, but, of course, politicians couldn't do that.

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and California Governor Gavin Newsom unloaded a cringe fest about two hours before first pitch with this video about one of those goofy politicians' wagers.

Of course, they mentioned the tariff situation.

I don't even think they did this wager right.

Isn't the loser supposed to send wares from their city/state/province to the winner? Why should the winner have to go to UPS or DHL or wherever and ship the loser wine or maple syrup?

Shouldn't the loser have to shell out for a gift for the winner?

Maybe they're just too friendly in Canada to do it that way.

"I feel bad you lost, here's some syrup… Sorrey, better luck next season."