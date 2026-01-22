Bizarre Sherrone Moore Saga Continues With Probable Cause Hearing

Despite the severity of the situation, Moore was 'all smiles.'

The Sherrone Moore saga continued Thursday, as the former Michigan head coach appeared at the Washtenaw County courthouse for a probable cause hearing earlier in the afternoon.

Moore was fired in December 2025 for an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, and was later arrested for an alleged assault.

He was spotted in court with his wife, Kelli, at his side as well as his attorney, Ellen Michaels.

Though the charges against Moore are serious in nature, the former Wolverines coach was all smiles after the court appearance with his lawyer, while his wife didn't share the same enthusiasm for the courthouse trip.

The court appearance was mostly preliminary for Moore and his team, as the in-person hearing on the motion is set for February 17, while the probable cause conference has been postponed to March 19.

Michaels was adamant in her stance that her client is innocent of all charges, as she stated outside the courthouse following the appearance.

As OutKick's Trey Wallace reported back in December, the details of the alleged incident at the Michigan staffer's residence are eye-opening.

In a transcript obtained by OutKick shortly after Moore's arraignment, the female staffer disclosed to police that she was preparing to leave town after giving evidence to the school on Wednesday that shined light on her relationship with Moore. According to sources, once Moore found out he was being fired, he immediately descended upon the staffer's apartment.

Regardless of what comes of this hearing, Moore's public image will take some time to recover, and it's not likely we will see him coaching in the college ranks or otherwise for quite some time.

The University of Michigan's image has suffered as well, but special consideration needs to go to Moore's three children, whose lives have been turned upside down thanks to the current saga of events.

There may be no happy ending here even when all is said and done.