Billy Horschel Signs Woman's Leg After Drilling Her With Errant Shot At RBC Heritage

Heed my warning: if you're going to attend a PGA Tour event, you have to keep your head on a swivel. A woman in the crowd at the RBC Heritage learned the lesson the hard way when Billy Horschel hit an errant tee shot that blasted her in the shin.

Horschel came to the par-4 tenth tee sitting at one-under in the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Following the Masters Tournament, the PGA Tour's best players were right back in action for the season's fifth Signature Event.

"Billy Ho," as he is sometimes called, ripped driver to the right of the tenth fairway. He didn't know it at the time, but his ball ricocheted hard off a female fan's leg and bounced back towards the fairway, but still in the rough.

When Horschel reached his ball, he was informed that the woman had been struck. He might not have seen the ball hit her, but he certainly saw the damage that the ball did. The woman had a GIANT welt on her leg. So, what did Horschel do? He signed her leg, of course.

To her credit, despite being in pain, the woman was an incredible sport and laughed the incident off as Horschel signed her leg and then gave her a hug.

Definitely sucks for that woman that she took a shot to the leg, one that definitely looked like it hurt, but she's got a hell of a story to tell!