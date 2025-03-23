Billy Horschel Hits Shot Of The Year By Turning Club Over To Swing Lefty, Makes Unlikeliest Of Birdies

Billy Horschel is an eight-time PGA Tour winner, a former FedEx Cup champion, and currently ranked 20th in the world. In other words, the man has hit a lot of world-class golf shots over the years, but the approach he hit into the fifth hole during Sunday's final round of the Valspar Championship may stand above the rest.

After finding the fairway off the tee of the 614-yard hole, Horschel tugged his second shot into the left rough only to find his golf ball next to a tree. This left him with no way to address his golf ball with a normal stance leaving him with basically two options: take a one-shot penalty and take an unplayable, or try and hit the ball left-handed.

Horschel went with the latter option, and instead of simply trying to advance the ball with a left-handed swing, he went for glory, and from 127 yards out, he somehow hit the green.

Getting the ball more than a couple of feet off the ground with a flipped-over iron is insanely impressive in its own right. Having the ball get airborne and online is damn near impossible, yet somehow Horschel managed to do both.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Horschel walked up and made the 31-foot birdie putt.

We may be in the middle of March Madness witnessing some freakishly athletic stuff on the hardwood, but Horschel casually turning one of his irons upside down to hit the green from 120+ yards and make birdie is, without question, the craziest thing we'll see all day in the sports world.

PGA Tour players are among the best golfers walking the planet, but the number of players on Tour who could pull of this sort of shot in the middle of a tournament is unfathomably low.