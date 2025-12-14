Bills Receiver Khalil Shakir Pushes Back On New Day In AFC East As Patriots Look To End Bills Run

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, a new father to a baby girl, a new four-year contract extension in hand, and the new spokesman for Kelly Blue Book in a nationwide campaign, is resisting a new day in the AFC East.

The Bills visit the New England Patriots on Sunday and this one determines the direction of the division because a Patriots victory crowns them the new AFC East champs.

And that would end a five-year run for the Bills as the division's champions and most dominant team.

Bills vs. Patriots ‘Always A Crazy Game’

So, yes, must-watch game for fans.

And something of a must-win game for the Bills, who lost to New England earlier this season.

"I think for us, yeah, they came in to Buffalo, and they obviously came out with the W," Shakir told OutKick this week. "It's normal to sit here and think revenge game. But I think for us, it's more of ' they’re our next opponent, and obviously you want to win every single game. So, I think we do a good job of keeping things to ourselves and staying true to who we are as a team. And we believe we can beat anybody on any given game day as long as we take care of the ball and focus on all the little details throughout the week.

"We play them twice a year. It's always going to be a crazy game, no matter what the records are because we know each other so well. For us, it's more about going in there and putting one foot in front of the other and executing the play that's called. And once that play is over, worry about the next."

This one is going to have playoff atmosphere written all over it. The Bill are accustomed to that. We'll see about the upstart Patriots.

In a wide-ranging interview with OutKick this week, Shakir shared his thoughts on his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last week that included an improbable touchdown grab, the upcoming matchup against the Patriots, how the Bills and Patriots wide receiver rooms are tied, and his new connection to Kelly Blue Book.

And the week's must-watch games:

Buffalo Bills (9-4) @ New England Patriots (11-2)

Why It Matters: It's a pivotal AFC East clash. If Bills are to win their sixth consecutive division title, which means home field advantage in the playoffs, they must win this game. The Patriots win the AFC East if they win this game.

What to Watch: Drake Maye out-dueled Josh Allen in the first meeting. He's kind of a Josh Allen clone. So, the best two QBs in the division duel again.

Entertainment Value: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Narrative: The Bills took the mantle of division bully from the Patriots in 2020 and have held it since. The Patriots look poised to snatch it back and could keep it a while because they're still building.

Indianapolis Colts (8-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

Why It Matters: The Seahawks are vying for a top NFC seed, while the Colts, struggling with injuries at quarterback because Daniel Jones is out for the season, are fighting to stay in the AFC Wild Card picture.

What to Watch: Philip Rivers. That's it. That's all.

Entertainment Value: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Narrative: The Seahawks are perhaps the best team in the NFL on any given Sunday. Their defense, facing a 44-year-old Rivers playing his first game since the 2020 season, will be theater.

Miami Dolphins (6-7) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) (MNF)

Why It Matters: Both teams need to win to keep playoff hopes intact. The Steelers are locked in a battle for the AFC North lead with Baltimore. The Dolphins are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in and cannot afford a loss.

What to Watch: Revenge game for Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who lost respect for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and forced his way out of Miami and was traded to Pittsburgh. It's also a revenge game for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers in 2019, then traded back to Miami before this season in a move that surprised Fitzpatrick.

Entertainment Value: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Narrative: The Dolphins are surging, having won five of six games. But can they continue to save their season and probably coach Mike McDaniel's job by extending their winning ways? The Steelers got a scare during the week when T.J. Watt was hospitalized with a lung issue. He's not playing and the Steelers are 1-10 in games without him.