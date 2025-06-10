Bills MVP Josh Allen Gushes About Marrying Actress Hailee Steinfeld During NFL Offseason

Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen isn't dodging the Hailee Steinfeld chatter heading into the new season.

Now that the couple is officially married, Allen has no reason to be reserved about it.

At Bills minicamp on Tuesday, Allen fielded questions about his recent nuptials. Simply put, the quarterback sounded thrilled to finally be married. The quarterback sounded genuinely thrilled to get hitched.

In his run of achievements, Josh Allen took the most pride in marrying Steinfeld.

"They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

Allen, 29, and actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, 28, tied the knot at the end of May, capping two years of dating and a six-month engagement.

Comedian Larry David stole some of the spotlight with his cameo at Allen’s wedding.

Allen and Steinfeld held their ceremony in Ventura, Calif., on May 31. Several Bills players attended the wedding, including tight end Dawson Knox and backup QB Mitch Trubisky.

Still, Allen and Steinfeld made their commitment at the peak of their respective careers: Allen coming off an MVP season, though without a Lombardi Trophy, and Steinfeld fresh off starring in the Hollywood box-office hit, "Sinners."

The best quarterbacks in the league often seem to be those who’ve tied the knot. Allen is joining that elite group, hoping his Hollywood starlet can inspire an even stronger performance.

Wedding talk has dominated NFL minicamps this week.

Allen sported his new wedding band on Tuesday, as did new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

(We've said it before and we'll say it again … get married, fellas.)

