Let's Weigh The Pros And Cons Of Inviting Larry David To Your Wedding

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have officially tied the knot, but there was one guest at their wedding that garnered a lot of attention: comedy legend Larry David.

At first, a lot of people were perplexed as to why David was on the guest list since it seemed unlikely he'd have any connection to the NFL signal caller or the Hollywood starlet, plus he's famously a New York Jets fan.

But it turns out he does, and it's believed it has to do with Steinfeld's dad being David's personal trainer.

So that's solved, but now we're all shocked that Larry David has a personal trainer.

But this got me thinking. David's personality quirks are well known, so it got me wondering if he'd be good to invite to a wedding. So, I've assembled a quick list of some pros and cons.

Pro: Seinfeld And Curb Your Enthusiasm Have Proven To Be Very Lucrative

Look, this isn't always why you invite people to weddings, but if you're on the fence about who to invite and who to skip, the deciding factor could be that one guy is rolling in Seinfeld syndication dough, and the lady who cuts your mom's hair isn't.

Sorry, Cindy; we appreciate the set of corn holders, but Larry's gift is going to allow us to put an addition on the house.

Con: Will Complain About How He Had To Pick Chicken Or Beef Several Months Prior

I'd actually be with him on this one, but you may not need or want this kind of drama. He'd be all like, "How was I supposed to know back in March that I'd want beef? I thought I'd want chicken then, but I want beef now. C'mon, give me the beef."

But then no one would want to trade with him, and it would become a whole thing.

Total nightmare.

Pro: Whoever Hits The Lottery And Sits With Larry Gets Some Stories

Who you sit with at a wedding is a big game of roulette. Sometimes you wind up next to a celebrity that the groom went to college with, sometimes you wind up with the bride's cousin with BO.

Getting Larry David at your table would be like hitting the lottery because that alone would be a story you tell for years. Every party you go to for the rest of your life would at some point involve you uttering the words, "I said with Larry David at a wedding one time, and…" then you're off to the races as the coolest guy at this dinner party/bar mitzvah/wake.

Con: Some Serious TDS

Larry is entitled to his opinions, but the last thing you need is him spouting off about Trump while everyone else is just trying to have a good time and do the cha-cha slide.

Pro: Larry Will Not Overstay His Welcome

There are always those guests who don't want to leave, and I can assure you, Larry David would not be one of them.

He'd be out of that Holiday Inn ballroom the second it's socially acceptable, or possibly even twenty to thirty minutes before that.

Con: Some Drunk Idiot Will Accost Him About The Seinfeld Finale

This is inevitable, and I'd like to say this wouldn't be me, but… I can't make that promise in good faith.

I mean, we know it wasn't great, he knows it wasn't great, but someone is going to get a few pops and think they can explain to him why it sucked in a way that no one has over the last three decades.

…

Seems to me that inviting Larry David to your wedding is a real high-risk, high-reward proposition.