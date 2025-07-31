BIG3 Basketball Riffs On Viral Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad With Its Own Version

Big3 wants in on the Sydney Sweeney clicks!

One way to get the word out nowadays: hire Sydney Sweeney to promote your product.

If you can't land the hottest thing in Hollywood for your brand, learn to rip off the ads instead of throwing a fit about it like the folks on MSNBC or ESPN.

Cleverly, Ice Cube's BIG3 Basketball, airing this Saturday, riffed on the Sweeney "Jeans" controversy from her American Eagle ad, effectively spreading the word that they’re the "most competitive" basketball league.

WATCH:

Some saw it as BIG3 mocking Sweeney, but their shared formula of featuring attractive women in jeans clearly works, so call it a cheap imitation at worst.

Sweeney, Hollywood’s hottest actress right now, kicked off a stellar run of starring in ads that capitalized on her popularity, making her even more famous.

Once she got too big, the no-fun mob in pop culture started taking shots, accusing her of promoting eugenics over the ad’s wordplay on "good jeans" versus "good genes."

It’s typical outrage born from overblown assumptions, and it overlooked Sydney Sweeney’s star power as a raw talent with blond hair and blue eyes. She's got the look, plain and simple.

Sweeney continues to be a marketing hit.

Sit back and enjoy.

(Cover photo provided by Big3 Basketball. Credit: Big3 Basketball.)

