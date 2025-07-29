Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad Attacked By Good Morning America: 'Being Compared To Nazi Propaganda'

In case you've been in a coma, the legacy media has lost its mind.

Look no further than the report from "Good Morning America: First Look" where the Disney-owned show told viewers how actress Sydney Sweeney's new American Eagle advertisement proclaiming, "Sydney Sweeney has great genes," is "being compared to Nazi propaganda."

Those words actually ran on network television. Then, as if that wasn't crazy enough, the network doubled down by bringing on an advertising professor from Kean University to tell us how the pun, "good genes" is tied to the eugenics movement and how it's bad for America.

Let's dive into the segment.

The eugenics movement "weaponized the idea of good genes," professor Robin Landa told GMA. "…to justify white supremacism."

This is exactly why OutKick keeps reminding you that the woke mobs will never settle. They must be battled in the streets of popular culture at all times. If we, OutKick, rest, they will yank back territory that we have worked our asses off to claim over the past five years.

It is our duty to keep bringing the fight to these morons who have had a stated goal to bring down Sweeney ever since her Make America Great Again hat party way back in 2022.

Plus, these miserable purple hairs and their Lib allies in the despicable mainstream media hate that Sweeney's hot.

So, you get things like Good Morning America throwing around "Nazi" and "eugenics" and some pearl-clutching white girl columnist at MSNBC crying about how Sweeney's ad shows a "cultural shift toward whiteness."

"An advertisement that so many are condemning as a ‘eugenics dog whistle’ fits into this movement. Sweeney and American Eagle deserve much scrutiny over this, but so does our own crumbling and fractured American culture that made this all possible in the first place," Hannah Holland writes.

15 days ago, Holland wrote about how a new Lena Dunham show "is exactly what we need right now."

I rest my case.

Woke is DEAD & the losers are having a hard time coming to grips with it

The era of painting rainbow flags on streets are over. The era of the NFL ending racism by saying "End Racism" in its end zones is over.

The era of chicks with hairy armpits being celebrated is over.

Even Lizzo is no longer a complete tank gorging on late-night burgers and milkshakes. She's not even screaming "YAASSSSS QUEEEEEEN" on Instagram and celebrating 500-pounders as fitness icons.

Yes, Lizzo is still in the tank territory, but she's trying to get better instead of suckin' down hot dogs and draft beers.

‘Good Morning America’ and the other legacy outlets continue to be on the wrong side of history

I have said this over and over and over again on OutKick — the self-loathing, angry, bitter, miserable liberal women have been a cancer on society as they've ripped the names off schools in the name of woke.

They called the cops on neighbors for not wearing COVID masks.

They cheered on a dude with a dong as he won a women's NCAA swimming championship.

Their run is over.