Lizzo Is No Longer A Total Lard-Ass YAASSS QUEEEN Tank After Dramatic Weight Loss

Just two and a half years after declaring, "this body is art" and leaning into the YAASSSS QUEEEEN movement that encouraged women to be fat-ass tanks, foul-mouthed Lizzo is showing off her new figure.

Writing that she has been working her "ass off," the "Good Ass Hell" singer noted on Instagram that she's been "training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips…"

Is this a sign that the YASSSSS QUEEEEEEN movement is officially dead?

When your poster child, who famously blew on James Madison's flute and used to dump out ridiculous thong bikini photos to a chorus of "you goooooo gurl" Instagram comments, says her life is better now that she's not a balloon ready to pop, it's the official end of an era.

Fat black chicks & Mountain Dew-chugging hoodrat white baby mamas teetering on 300 pounds just got a dose of reality — Lizzo is rejecting their movement.

Now, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Lizzo is still in defensive tackle shape, but at least she can play on third down.

In 2023, when she was bonging gravy and 1,500-calorie Starbucks mochas, she was struggling. We're not putting words, or a large meat-lovers in her mouth. She now admits her fat-ass was out of control and the YAASSSSS QUEEEEN movement wasn't helping matters.

"I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!)… I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month! I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage. I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me," she wrote so eloquently on Instagram.

Did Lizzo use Ozempic to lose weight?

The formerly bunker-buster biggin' says absolutely not. "In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on ozempic soooo bad— here’s the truth!" Lizzo wrote.

The truth, she says, is that the hard work has added up and she's a new woman.

Just two years ago, fat tanks with hairy armpits were being shoved down our throats by woke marketing teams

Look how far we've come since the wokes ruled the world in 2023 & Dove told us that being fat, female and having hairy armpits was "empowerment" and a sign of "body positivity."

Fast-forward to the current and Lizzo is rejecting smashing Taco Bell at 2 a.m. and Sports Illustrated didn't run a total lard ass on its cover for the first time in a long time.

And Dove has quietly moved away from its hairy armpit campaign.

Is the world totally healed from the damage done by these nutjob wokes? Absolutely not, but Lizzo eating a salad is a sign change is here.

The YAAASSSSS QUEEEEEN tanks have lost the narrative for the first time in a long time.