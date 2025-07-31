White House Official Defends Sydney Sweeney From Woke Outrage: 'Bullsh*t'

Sydney Sweeney is bulletproof when it comes to the woke mob.

White House official Steven Cheung didn't mince words when coming to Sydney Sweeney's defense.

The popular actress and OutKick fan favorite continues to be targeted by the woke mob and cringe losers over her American Eagle ad.

It's amazing how big of a deal a simple ad featuring a genes/jeans joke has become in America, but here we are.

Woke culture is in its dying stages, and just like a wounded animal clinging to life, it's lashing out.

Sydney Sweeney is the latest target, but fortunately, most people aren't buying the nonsense.

White House official defends Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle backlash.

Many people who likely haven't seen sunlight in months have accused American Eagle of using Sweeney to promote a pro-Nazi, pro-eugenics and pro-White Supremacy message.

MSNBC was one of the worst offenders when it ran the headline, "Sydney Sweeney's ad shows an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness."

White House communications director Steven Cheung isn't having any of MSNBC's garbage.

"Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They're tired of this bullshit," the senior White House official tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.

You can check out Cheung's tweet slamming the idiotic spin from MSNBC below.

Cheung nailed it. People are tired of the BS. They're tired of being lectured to by people who will hate them no matter what they do.

Sydney Sweeney didn't do anything wrong. The "Euphoria" actress appeared in an apparel ad campaign, made a joke about genes/jeans and did it while playing up her sex appeal.

It's pretty straightforward and easy to understand. Instead of just laughing and moving on, people are having deep conversations about whether she's promoting Nazi symbolism.

We live in a truly idiotic time.

Fortunately, Sweeney hasn't backed down. She has nothing to apologize for and would be making a huge mistake if she did so. Hold the line at all costs. We can't let this cancerous mentality infect more of society. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.