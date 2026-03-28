Big Ten Dominance Is No Accident: Now Tennessee's Own History Stands Between Michigan And Final Four

March Madness is shifting power north, but Tennessee stands ready to disrupt its NCAA Tournament dominance against Wolverines

CHICAGO — The Big Ten has finally figured out how to spend money on basketball — and it’s showing during the NCAA Tournament against the SEC.

Four teams from the conference have reached the Elite Eight, a clear sign that investment is paying off. In today’s era, winning requires more than tradition. It takes money — spent on coaches, rosters, and infrastructure. Michigan, under head coach Dusty May, is a prime example.

If you want to win, you have to be willing to invest — not just in your coach, but in your players.

The SEC made that a priority, staying ahead of the curve in NIL and overall spending. Now, the Big Ten has followed suit on the hardwood. And based on what we’ve seen this tournament, it’s working.

The Big Ten is 4-0 against the SEC in this year’s NCAA Tournament — and it hasn’t been particularly close.

"I think now that the playing field has been leveled out as far as finances and things like that," Michigan coach Dusty May mentioned. "The environments in the Big Ten are second to none, the brands and now I think we're developing a different type of basketball identity with the West Coast schools joining us.

"I do think some of the newer coaches have brought a different flavor. I think at times it seems the Big Ten is kind of cut and paste."

He’s not wrong.

Michigan is joined in the Elite Eight by Iowa, Illinois and Purdue. The Big 12 has just one team remaining, while the ACC is down to Duke. The SEC? Only Tennessee remains, while UConn represents the Big East.

Are you paying attention yet?

We’re watching a shift — one that mirrors what’s already happened on the football field, where the Big Ten has dominated the past three seasons, with Indiana joining the party under Curt Cignetti.

Now, that same mindset is taking hold in basketball.

This isn’t about third-party NIL deals alone. As one source told OutKick on Friday night in Chicago, the richest conference in college sports finally realized it could flex that financial muscle on the court, too.

What the Big Ten is doing right now in basketball and football is the same thing the SEC was doing just four years ago: Spending a lot of money to make the conference better.

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When asked directly about those financial changes, Dusty May smiled.

"You’d have to catch me off the record to answer that one."

Message received.

Either way, maybe we are seeing the same type of revolution in Big Ten basketball that we saw years ago when the SEC finally started investing in coaches that could take them to a new level.

On Sunday afternoon in Chicago, Michigan will have an opportunity to get back to the Final Four. But standing in their way is a Rick Barnes team that is finally playing to its potential at the perfect time.

Tennessee Fighting For Its First Final Four In History

If the Big Ten hopes to send multiple teams to Indianapolis, the Wolverines will have to go through the SEC’s last team standing, which I don't think many thought would be the Vols.

The last time these two teams played, Juwan Howard was the head coach, and led the Wolverines to an upset win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, behind 28 points from Hunter Dickinson.

To get to the Final Four in Indianapolis, Tennessee will once again need an upset win.

The Vols have now been to three-straight Elite Eight games, but haven't been able to get over the hump and make it to the Final Four.

"I don’t know. I’m not sure what it is, other than the fact that God has blessed me with a great job, good players," Vols coach Rick Barnes said early Saturday morning after the win. "We have 11 new ones (players) this year. We do have a standard on a lot of things. It’s not just what we do on the basketball court. You know, we’re pretty much a no-nonsense program. We talk about that through the recruiting process.

"We tell everyone it’s going to be tough. We want them to come and want to help them live their dreams, and along the way we would love to have a chance to play for a national championship."

Nobody in their right mind would have predicted this team to make the Elite Eight, given the final month of the season saw Nate Ament dealing with an ankle injury that could've had this team already working towards next year.

But, there aren't many coaches in the game like Rick Barnes, who found another gear in this team over the last month to now have them one win away from a Final Four.

"Again, it’s just a real blessing. I’m blessed. Again, I thank God for it," Barnes said postgame about his third-straight Elite Eight.

How did they do it against what some thought would be an Iowa State team too tough in the paint to handle?

The Vols simply beat them at their own game, imposing their way in the paint and on the boards.

Can they do it again on Sunday in Chicago? Maybe.

The only thing standing in the way of Michigan is a Tennessee team that is willing to fight you for forty minutes.

Game on.