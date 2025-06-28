Big Baller Brand Might Be Coming To Cleveland, Bulls Send Lonzo Ball To Cavs

Footwear and apparel in and around Cleveland is about to get a whole lot cooler.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bulls swapped guards with Cleveland, trading Lonzo Ball to the Cavs in exchange for Isaac Okoro.

And you thought June blockbusters were only in theaters.

You might as well hand Cleveland the Larry O’Brien trophy now.

In actuality, the move is mostly about cap flexibility and slashing salary for the Cavs. As for the Bulls, well, they must’ve really wanted to add more defense, considering that Okoro’s offensive "bag" makes Angel Reese look like the WNBA’s version of James Harden.

But let’s not bury the lede here. Big Baller Brand seems to have themselves a new home.

Never mind that Lonzo hasn’t worn BBB shoes since his rookie season. If there’s a will, there’s a way. Get some BBB’s on the shores of Lake Erie and watch the sales numbers climb.

LaVar Ball, the brainchild behind the brand, could be the most electric thing to come through Cleveland since Johnny Manziel.

The Cleveland area spent close to a decade trying to get behind Nike and LeBron and what did he do – he left.

Twice!

LaVar and the boys wouldn’t dare!

In fact, I smell a crossover in The Land. Once you’ve got Lonzo back in the BBBs while wearing Cleveland’s Wine & Gold, then you head down the road (quickly, very quickly) and catch Shedeur Sanders with the Browns and get that man into some Big Baller Brand apparel.

Then you print money.

Deion and Shedeur along with LaVar and Lonzo all in Cleveland. Are you kidding me? Netflix might as well start scouring Cleveland for Airbnb’s. There’s a show in there somewhere. I promise you I’ve watched worse.

This is the kind of thing that could never happen to Lonzo Ball or BBB while Lonzo was rostered in Chicago. The Windy City’s got Nike in their blood. Try and push some BBBs in Chi-town, and you’ve got the Magnificent Mile’s Nike store watching your every move. Nobody wants that.

Ball don't lie.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com