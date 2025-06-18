Shedeur Sanders Ticketed For Allegedly Going 101 MPH In A 60 MPH Zone

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for quite the quarterback battle going into his first NFL season, and with all of the off-field distractions that seem to follow him, the last thing he needed was getting a ticket for hitting triple digits in a 60 mph zone.

But that's what he's got.

According to Cleveland's Fox 8, Sanders was pulled over just after midnight on Tuesday morning on I-71 North, and records indicate that he was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

That's… carry the one… subtract that from that… divide… 41 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Fortunately, for Sanders, his options are reportedly pretty simple. He can simply pay the ticket — something that would've been a lot easier to swallow had he been picked early in the draft, but I'm sure he can still handle it — or he can go to court and fight the ticket, which doesn't sound like it would be too easy to do given the circumstances.

This is definitely not the sort of thing the Browns will be pumped about, and as we already mentioned, it's not the kind of distraction Sanders needs either as he looks to fight his way up the Browns' depth chart.

While Sanders was projected to be an early round pick, he slid all the way into the fifth round and wasn't even the first quarterback selected by the Browns in the third round.

Furthermore, he's joining a jam-packed quarterback room that includes DeShaun Watson (yeah, he's still there), Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, the aforementioned Gabriel, and then Sanders.

Hopefully for his sake and the Browns, Sanders will slow down next time.