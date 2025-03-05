Lavar Ball Back On His Groove After Having Foot Amputated

Most people think they need two feet to be happy … not Lavar Ball.

The 57-year-old basketball celeb and pioneer of Big Baller Brand gave his fans a scare in February when news emerged (shared on OutKick) that Ball underwent surgery and had his right foot amputated.

On Wednesday, Lavar dropped a status update, and the guy was beaming bright. Ball lost a chunk of his right leg, cutting right up to the shin.

In a video posted on BBB's official Instagram, Lavar Ball was seen getting his groove on and showing off his new stump.

Fans were eating up the positive Lavar energy. Nothing can stop the man from enjoying life.

"Run for president!" one fan pleaded.

No details have been confirmed regarding the emergency medical situation that led to Lavar having his foot amputated.

Early on, Lavar Ball burst into the spotlight and instantly irked NBA fans with his loud-and-proud approach to raising his sons and eventual NBA players, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball.

Zo and Melo panned out in the league, though the former has suffered his fair share of injuries. LiAngelo did not make it as far as his brothers but is enjoying a newly popular rap career, which is something.

Regardless of how you stack them, the Ball boys have proven to be successful, showcasing that Lavar was always right to aim for the stars.

For a guy who fancies himself better than Michael Jordan, losing his right foot was truly devastating for Lavar. Still, the basketball world can breathe a sigh of relief: the playing field’s finally level.

