Lavar Ball Has Foot Amputated After Mysterious Emergency

Turns out, LaVar Ball is human.

With great distress, basketball fans discovered this week that LaVar, head of the viral and beloved Ball brothers, had surgery to amputate his right foot due to a "medical emergency," according to TMZ Sports.

We're not talking just at the ankle; the 57-year-old LaVar seems to have lost a chunk of his leg.

Photos released by the outlet showed LaVar in a wheelchair with a bandage and a smile . No details regarding the medical emergency have been released.

(Frostbite? Too many sweets? Some artery issue?)

While LaVar Ball certainly enjoyed his days of hyping up his three Ball boys (Lonzo, LaMelo, LiAngelo), the Chino Hills legend eventually grew on the masses.

Many point to the time he shut down Kristine Leahy as the turning point for LaVar Ball — going from a media nuisance to a "real one."

The man himself says he's been great since the Michael Jordan days, back when he could beat MJ in a game of 1-on-1 — or so LaVar claims.

The man lived up to his promise that his boys would be successful after years of hyping them up.

All three Ball boys made it to the pros, though LiAngelo's stint was the shortest and most forgettable. The eldest Ball brother found his success in the rap game (at least recently) with his solo hit, "Tweaker," which he performed at the 2025 All-Star Weekend — though it’s a shame nobody watched the festivities.

LaVar had two of his sons drafted in the top three of their respective NBA drafts: Lonzo going No. 2 to the Lakers in 2017 and LaMelo going third overall to Charlotte in 2020.

Get well, LaVar. We’re all pulling for you.

